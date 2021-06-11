Connect with us

Kristos Andrews and Brittany Underwood to star in ‘The Killer in My Backyard’

Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”) and Brittany Underwood (“One Life to Live” and “The Bay”) to star in the Lifetime movie “The Killer in My Backyard,” which airs on June 17. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Kristos Andrews in 'The Killer In My Backyard'
Still of Kristos Andrews in 'The Killer In My Backyard.' Photo Credit: Lifetime
Still of Kristos Andrews in 'The Killer In My Backyard.' Photo Credit: Lifetime

Fred Olen Ray served as the director of the film, and he co-wrote the script with Robert Dean Klein and Peter Sullivan.

The synopsis of this upcoming Lifetime movie is as follows: After purchasing a house, Allyson (Brittany Underwood) and her fiancé Eric (Jacob Taylor) decide to rent out the guest house to cover the cost of some expenses.

Joshua (Kristos Andrews) arrives willing to put up a hefty rent for a short stay and appears to be the perfect tenant; however, soon after, Joshua’s behavior makes the couple uneasy, and his twisted plan begins to unveil.

The trailer for “The Killer in My Backyard” may be seen in the following Instagram post.

To learn more about “The Killer in My Backyard,” check out the official Lifetime website.

In this article:Actor, Brittany Underwood, Kristos Andrews, Lifetime, the killer in my backyard

