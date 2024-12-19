Kristoffer Polaha talks about starring in ‘The Christmas Quest’ on Hallmark, and working with Lacey Chabert

Kristoffer Polaha. Photo Credit: Eva Rut Hjaltadottir.

Actor Kristoffer Polaha chatted about starring in the holiday movie “The Christmas Quest” on Hallmark and working opposite Lacey Chabert.

Dustin Rikert directed from a script by Marcy Holland and story by Dustin Rikert and Andrew Gernhard.

The synopsis is: Stefanie (Lacey Chabert) teams up with her ex-husband Chase (Kristoffer Polaha) to go to Iceland during Christmastime in search of the legendary treasure of the Yule Lads.

Polaha on ‘The Christmas Quest’

On being a part of the new film “The Christmas Quest,” Polaha remarked, “It was a dream job come true.”

“When I was a child dreaming of becoming an actor, the dream was to travel the world making movies. To see exciting new places and meet interesting new people. Iceland has always been on my bucket list and now I can check it off,” he exclaimed.

Working with Lacey Chabert

On working with Lacey Chabert as his leading lady in the rom-com, Polaha stated, “Lacey is the GOAT of holiday movies and I totally understand why. She ‘knows the assignment’ and nails it on camera and behind the scenes.”

“Lacey is kind and a total team player, a collaborative spirit of the highest order. She and I play by the same rule on set, the best idea wins,” Polaha noted.

Polaha on portraying Chase Baxter

Polaha shared that he enjoyed bringing his character, Chase Baxter, to life in “The Christmas Quest.”

“While Lacey’s character was very much the adventurer, Chase was the Indiana Jones in temperament; the guy who reluctantly enters into the adventure,” he explained.

“Once he was in, he was all in and totally there for Stefanie, his ex-wife, who he still loves very much,” he added.

Lessons learned from ‘The Christmas Quest’ screenplay

On the lessons learned from “The Christmas Quest” screenplay, Polaha reflected, “This script taught me that I am made for great things, capable of enduring hardships with a smile, and that I too, have a lust for life and an appetite for adventure.”

“I even played a guy named Chase! Also, I learned that I can endure extremely cold weather,” he added.

Polaha dishes on his favorite holiday traditions with his family

Regarding his family holiday traditions, Polaha revealed, “Some of my favorite Christmas traditions include our yearly family photo with the mall Santa, making cookies for Santa’s visit on Christmas Eve.”

“Also, honestly, hanging the lights on my house at the beginning of each holiday season, which is a week or two before Thanksgiving for us,” he said.

Polaha continued, “Each year in January when I put the lights away, I leave myself a little note, to remind myself of what a special time of year Christmas is, and to remind myself that whatever I was fretting about was ultimately inconsequential, and that it was a very good Christmas, so get ready to put away whatever mood I’m in as I’m about to hang the lights and get into the Christmas spirit… and it works, every year.”

Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert. Photo Credit: Eva Rut Hjaltadottir, Hallmark Media.

Polaha’s message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Polaha said, “Thank you. Always and forever, each and every time. You are why I do what I do.”

“Each choice I make, each job I take is with you in mind. Thank you for enjoying what I do and supporting this wild ride of mine,” he said, effusively.

