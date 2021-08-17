Connect with us

Kristin Thorne is honored with the ‘Excellence in Newscasting Award’ at the Long Island International Film Expo

Newscaster Kristin Thorne has a major reason to be proud. She was honored with the “Excellence in Newscasting Award” at the 2021 Long Island International Film Expo. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Kristin Thorne
Emmy award-winning newscaster Kristin Thorne. Photo Courtesy of Kristin Thorne
The ceremony took place at Bellmore Movies in Bellmore on Long Island, and Kim Delaney was also recognized with the “Excellence in Film and TV Award.”

Henry Stampfel is the president and chairman of the Long Island International Film Expo. Anne Stampfel serves as an advisor and she has co-founded the film expo along with her husband and Debra Markowitz (who was the former Nassau County Film Commissioner).

Thorne is the Long Island correspondent for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News. Prior to joining the Eyewitness News team in January of 2012, she was a reporter at News 12 Westchester.

She is avidly involved with the Long Island community. She volunteers with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Little Shelter Animal Rescue, and Adoption Center, and the Boy Scouts. She also is a Eucharistic minister and lector at her church.

Thorne graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and earned her Master’s degree in broadcast journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

She is the recipient of an Emmy Award and has received numerous Emmy nominations. She has also been honored with a regional “Edward R. Murrow” Award and has received several Folio awards, which honor the best of Long Island journalism.

A few hours prior to the Long Island International Film Expo ceremony, she revealed that she completed a triathlon.

In her spare time, she enjoys reading, studying Spanish, and traveling around America and Europe. She loves exploring new places and has rarely visited the same place twice. She lives on Long Island with her husband, three children, and their Corgi Max.

To learn more about Kristin Thorne, check out her official website.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

