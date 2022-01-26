Connect with us

Krista Allen talks about playing Dr. Taylor Hayes in ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’

Actress Krista Allen spoke about playing Dr. Taylor Hayes in the hit CBS daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

Krista Allen
Krista Allen. Photo by Gilles Toucas Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Krista Allen. Photo by Gilles Toucas Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Actress Krista Allen chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about taking over the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes in the hit CBS daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

On being a part of “The Bold and The Beautiful” family, she said, “It is so much fun. I am having a great time.”

Dr. Taylor Hayes

She is drawn to playing Dr. Taylor Hayes for several reasons. “It is a really fun role. There is a lot of history there, and I have fun doing my homework and learning about the character and all of the other characters. It is really fun,” she exclaimed.

“We don’t know what is going to happen just like the audience doesn’t know what is going to happen. The stories unfold as the scripts come in, and that has been really fun for me,” she said.

Co-stars

Allen had great words about her co-stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Matthew Atkinson, Kimberlin Brown, and Tanner Novlan. “Jacqueline, Matthew, and Tanner are all so great,” she said.

“Jacqueline is just amazing, I adore working with her, and Matthew is so lovely. Also, Tanner is so fun, I am really lucky that I get to work with them. They are such great actors and they are fun to play off of,” she acknowledged.

“Kimberlin is just fantastic. She is a wonderful person and I can’t say enough good things about her,” Allen added.

Dialogue-heavy

She opened up about how she handles being dialogue-heavy on “The Bold and The Beautiful.” “It’s my job. It’s all good. We all get through it as best as we can. Sometimes, we are all right on point and sometimes we are not, especially on super dialogue-heavy days,” she said.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Seven Habits of Highly Dramatic People.”

Career-defining moments

Allen shared some of her career-defining moments. “I really loved working on ‘Days of Our Lives.’ That was one of the places where I learned acting. It was my ‘acting school’ when I was new to all of this. Being able to watch my co-stars on that show and being able to learn from them was a really big moment for me in my early career,” she recalled.

“As I moved on down the years, I started writing and I started doing stand-up comedy, and that opened up a whole different element for me to really dive into my characters and understand what certain beats were, and that helped me develop the characters a little bit more. This has been a different element, which has supported me as an actress more,” she elaborated.

Success

Allen defined the word success as “happiness, love, and joy.” “If you are happy, joyful, and you feel love, things must be going well,” she said.

For her dedicated fans, Allen concluded, “I am incredibly blessed to have so many people that have stuck around for as long as they have, and they are still there supporting me and it’s a beautiful thing.”

To learn more about actress Krista Allen, follow her on Instagram.

For more information on “The Bold and The Beautiful” or to stream the show online, visit the official CBS website.

