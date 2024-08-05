KJ Apa of ‘Riverdale’ talks about starring in the film ‘One Fast Move’

KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move.' Photo Credit: Frank Masi, Prime Video.

Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) chatted about starring in the action film “One Fast Move.”

Aside from Apa, it stars Eric Dane, Maia Reficco, Edward James Olmos and Austin North, and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video globally on August 8, 2024.

Synopsis of ‘One Fast Move’

This movie is an action-adventure thrill ride about a young man Wes Neal (KJ Apa) down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father Dean Miller (Eric Dane) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer.

With the help of his small town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up.

‘One Fast Move’

On starring as Wes Neal in “One Fast Move,” he remarked, “It was fast! It was good. What I loved most about this movie was the process of actually making it. This was such a new experience for me, and I hope to keep making movies like that.”

Working with Eric Dane and Maia Reficco

Apa had great words about his co-stars Eric Dane and Maia Reficco. “Eric is a great, phenomenal actor, and now, he’s an incredible friend of mine too. We had so much fun shooting our scenes together,” Apa said.

“Maia was also perfect for this movie and for that character. She brought such a levity to the story that allows Wes to open up. She’s awesome.”

He also complimented child actor Adam Ziemba, who plays Leo in the movie. “Adam is so great. His character Leo was so cute; he is such a good boy,” Apa said. “Adam was awesome; he killed it!”

The difference between doing a series such as ‘Riverdale’ vs. the film ‘One Fast Move’

Apa also spoke about doing a series such as “Riverdale” vs. “One Fast Move.” “I shot this movie in the middle of Season 6 and Season 7. It was very refreshing to be able to come off Season 6 and go straight into something like this,” Apa said.

“Luckily, I’ve had the script for a long time before we started shooting. As soon as I finished and I got into it, I shaved my head, and I didn’t want to have any of Archie still on me. I felt like the change of tone was important,” he noted.

“Then, of course, the hair grows back, the red comes back, and we finish with Season 7,” he added.

Dialogue-heavy

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, Apa revealed, “I love dialogue; without it, I wouldn’t have a job. I think it’s good when it’s written well.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Apa said, “It feels good. I don’t know how I feel about it. I don’t know if I understand it. There is so much more for me to learn about it. Who knows where it’s going? It is great that there are so many things that are accessible to so many people. I think it’s good.”

“While everything is at our fingertips, we can’t forget what is right in front of us, and that’s reality,” he explained.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Being in the Moment.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “be themselves.”

“Don’t try to be anyone else,” he said. “Keep learning about yourself, and just be yourself. A lot of people are trying to be someone else. Be truthful.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Apa said, “Being creatively fulfilled while being comfortable and happy.”

Closing thoughts on ‘One Fast Move’

For his fans and viewers, he said, “I hope people are entertained, and I hope people feel good after they watch this movie. I hope people are able to be inspired to look into themselves and see what they want to do with their dharma, energy and the gifts that they have been given.”

“Also, for them to put that same energy into the people in their lives that they love and care about,” Apa concluded.

To learn more about KJ Apa, follow him on Instagram.