Kirby Ellwood talks about ‘Final Call for Love’ and ‘Straight A Pregnancy’

Actress Kirby Ellwood. Photo Courtesy of Kirby Ellwood.

Actress Kirby Ellwood chatted about her acting projects “Final Call for Love” and “Straight A Pregnancy.” She also spoke about being a part of the digital age.

How was your experience in “Final Call for Love”?

Final Call for Love was a wild and unforgettable experience for me. It was originally titled Heartbeats High Above, and both titles hold a special place in my heart. I remember sending in my audition while working out of town—I filmed it in my hotel room!

A few days later, I got a callback with the director, Olivia Luying Wang (who I absolutely adore now).

Thankfully, it ended up being one of the best auditions I’d ever done at the time. After the call ended, I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror—mascara running down my face, a total mess—but I booked the role!

At that point, I wasn’t used to memorizing so many lines, but my co-star Ben Taylor (who played Adrian) was incredible. We spent a lot of time running lines in the makeup chair, and I’ll always be grateful for his patience and support.

There was one scene in particular that was really challenging for me. According to the call sheet, it was supposed to be three separate scenes, but we were block shooting, which meant running them all together.

I didn’t realize that ahead of time, so I had a bit of a panic moment while filming. In the end, though, it added to the scene in the best way and became such a beautiful moment to watch on screen. That scene is even where the poster image for the show came from!

Looking back, I was so focused on doing my absolute best that I didn’t even realize how much the show would resonate with people. I’m incredibly thankful for the way it has touched so many lives.

The cast and crew were some of the kindest and most supportive people I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve built such special relationships with them. I’ll cherish those connections forever.

As for my favorite scenes? Definitely all the camp scenes. They were so sweet and precious, and filming them felt magical.

How was your experience in the short “Straight A Pregnancy”?

When I got the audition for Straight A Pregnancy, I was instantly hooked. The scenes were so fun, and I’d always wanted to be part of a story like this. My first audition, though, didn’t exactly go as planned.

I was on my way to another set, wearing heavy makeup that definitely didn’t match Kelsey Barrington (my character in the show). I probably looked a lot older than I should have! Thankfully, the producer kindly reached out to me on Instagram and suggested I re-tape.

I couldn’t have been more grateful for that chance. I re-did the tape, went to Pilates, and booked the role within an hour—easily the fastest turnaround I’ve ever experienced.

When I read the full script, I completely fell in love with the story and characters. I’ve always wanted to do a college romance project because, growing up, I was obsessed with shows like Greek and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

This role felt like a perfect fit for me—it was fun, relatable, and exciting.

Meeting my co-star, Jordan Frank, was another highlight. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever worked with, and he made it so easy to connect on screen. We had such a great time playing off each other, and his authenticity brought so much to the story.

One day, I even lost my phone on set, and at the end of the day, Jordan walked with me everywhere to help me find it. I probably wouldn’t have found it without him, so I’ll forever be grateful. Jordan, if you’re reading this—thank you again!

Of course, I can’t leave out the pregnancy belly! It was my first time wearing a realistic silicone belly, and while it was incredibly fun to use, it was also heavier than I expected.

The hot tub scenes were a particular challenge because the belly kept floating to the surface, making it hard to stay serious. Somehow, I managed to keep it together, and we got the shot!

Looking back, this project was such a memorable and rewarding experience. It was a dream come true to play a role like this, and it’s one I’ll treasure forever. Definitely a bucket list role for me.

What inspires you each day as an actress?

What inspires me each day as an actress is the opportunity to live so many different lives and experience things I would never encounter in my everyday world.

Acting allows me to explore emotions and perspectives I wouldn’t normally express, which is such a powerful and creative outlet.

For me, it’s all about the journey—discovering new parts of myself and stepping into worlds that expand my understanding of life. It’s an endless adventure that keeps me inspired and excited every single day.

How did it feel to play the fan in “80 for Brady”?

When I worked on that movie, I was originally cast as a background character. I was just thrilled to be on set because I always say, “Any day on set is a good day!” I was soaking in the experience, happy to be part of the magic.

Then, something unexpected happened. The director asked the security guard to ask the crowd (Which was us) what they thought of the dance we had just watched.

The guard looked directly at me, and in the moment, I completely panicked! Without thinking, I blurted out “Amazing!”—which, at the time, felt like such a rookie move. Because its unspoken rule, background actors don’t speak, so I was mortified.

The director just laughed and moved on, but I spent the rest of the day cringing at myself.

Looking back now, though, I find it hilarious and such a fun story to tell. It’s moments like those that remind me how unpredictable and memorable this industry can be, and I’m so glad it happened. And my line made it in the movie!

What do your plans for the future include?

At the moment, I’m focused on working hard and dreaming big. I’d love the opportunity to travel the world through my work.

Growing up, I didn’t get to travel much, so now that productions are being shot all over, I’m excited about the chance to explore new places and cultures while doing what I love.

I also hope to branch out into television in the near future. It’s always been a dream of mine to be part of a TV show in any capacity. And, of course, I’d love to star in a heartwarming Hallmark movie someday—those kinds of stories have such a special charm.

For now, I’m crossing my fingers for what’s to come. I’m open to all opportunities and ready to embrace whatever life throws my way. I’m here for the journey, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me!

What is your advice for young and emerging actors?

My advice for young and emerging actors is to embrace the roller coaster that is life. There will be moments when you’re on a high, and everything feels like it’s falling into place. But there will also be times when you feel stuck in a rut.

Those challenging moments are often when you learn the most about who you are and who you want to become.

If you love acting, keep going—no matter where you’re at in your journey. There’s always something just around the corner, even if you can’t see it yet.

Stay open, ready, and prepared for whatever life decides to throw at you. While you can’t always control what happens around you, you can always control how you respond.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Being part of the digital age is both exciting and complex. Social media has opened doors like never before, providing a platform for people to showcase their talents, connect with others, and stay informed about the world in unprecedented ways. It’s incredible how accessible everything has become.

That said, it does come with its challenges. While social media fosters connection and keeps us updated on our friends’ lives, it can also feel isolating at times.

There’s a sense that the personal, human touch sometimes gets lost in the digital noise, which is something I hope we, as a society, continue to navigate thoughtfully moving forward.

Still, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities the digital age has created. My career thrives on vertical content made for phones, which is becoming an ever-larger part of the industry.

I’m excited to see how this shift will continue to transform the way we create and consume film and TV.

What does the word success mean to you? (my favorite question)

Success can mean so many different things, and I think it evolves depending on where you are in your life. For me, success is about setting goals—big or small—and achieving them.

Every time I accomplish something I’ve set out to do, whether it’s crossing an item off my to-do list or reaching a major milestone, I feel successful.

It’s a deeply personal journey. I believe success isn’t about comparing yourself to others but about staying focused on your own path.

As long as I’m striving toward my goals and continuing to grow, I know I’m living a successful life.

