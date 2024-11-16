KINO talks about his 2025 ‘I think I think too much’ U.S. tour

Singer-songwriter KINO. Photo Courtesy of NAKED.

Singer-songwriter KINO chatted about his U.S. Tour “I think I think too much,” which will kick off in January of 2025.

2025 U.S. Tour

“It has been a while since I toured the United States,” he said. What makes it special this time is that this is my first tour as a solo artist. I’m so excited, but at the same time, I’m so nervous. Without my bandmates around, there’s a lot of pressure to make great shows by myself. So I’m preparing very hard.”

“The show will be different from any of the concerts I’ve done in the past. It’s going to be more than choreography and dancing. For a full musical experience, I rearranged the entire setlist and made it into a band set,” he said.

“I created a show where you can let go of your reality, so I hope to see you all go crazy and play hard with me at the show,” he added.

Bowery Ballroom show

On January 19th, KINO will be playing Bowery Ballroom in New York. “I heard that the venue is an iconic concert hall in NY. I’m the kind of person who really values history and culture. I’m excited to perform there, and to be a part of it as a performer. I’m gonna make the best show at that venue,” he said.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he remarked, “It changes every time and varies by the situation that I am in. Nowadays, I’m mainly inspired by things in my life. I’m living almost the same life every day, but when I go overseas for a trip, or when I think something weird, or when I dream, I get new inspiration.”

“Moreover, I started to convey my thoughts and emotions through music rather than focusing on a certain look. Hence, when I get inspiration, I write it down in my idea note,” he elaborated.

“Then, I bring up those ideas when I write a song. Just like how a hamster saves food, I save it one by one,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “As an artist, I’m focusing on making a good show for the tour, creating a memory that people want to revisit for a long time. Also producing a good album. Those are the two most important things for me now…”

“As a label, NAKED is trying to find various ways to entertain and meet my fans based on good music. It could be live events, creating content by integrating various technologies like AI, or interacting through social media,” he said.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “Honestly, I think I’m lucky to be a part of the digital age. I don’t think my artistic sense or ability is as great as Beethoven’s or Gogh’s.”

“I am skilled at using technology to make my art better. Like composing with MIDI, drawing sketches with an iPad, doing ideation for a company with AI technology, make my voice softer with autotune,” he elaborated.

“Most importantly, it allows me to get close to my audience,” he said. “Thanks to social media, I had a lot of chances to be creative with my fans.”

“For example, we made a fan-created choreography into a TikTok dance challenge for my single ‘Broke My Heart,’ my song ‘Freaky Love’ was inspired by comments left by fans and social media connected us with a Japanese dance crew where we did a mega dance crew video that has gone viral,” he elaborated.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, he said, “Don’t try to be somebody else. You can take some things from people you look up to but that’s all. People want to know who you are, not someone you are copying.”

“I’m still figuring out how to be myself and try not to act like someone that I am not. It’s very hard to break out of that mold, but I finally realized that being true to yourself is the most important thing for an artist,” he said.

Dream collaborations choices in music

His dream collaboration choices in music include The Dare, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Rex Orange County, Robbie Williams, Harry Styles, The Kid LAROI, and Måneskin.

“I know it’s a long list and looks so random,” he said with a sweet laugh. “I’m very interested in collaborating with talented artists, not limiting myself to a certain genre and I’m always open to new opportunities.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Not too long ago, my friend Vernon (Seventeen) asked me ‘What do you value the most in your life? Is it money? love? happiness? art? or fame?’ Before I heard that question, I thought I just wanted to be a happy person. But no, that was not it.”

“I realized that I was craving fame and success and it came as a surprise for me too because I thought I just wanted to be happy and full of love. Maybe I am being too honest but it takes me to where I want to be by dreaming big,” he explained.

“I think this might come as a surprise to some of my fans. I mean, it’s a part of me that I even didn’t know,” he added.

Closing thoughts on the new music and tour

For his fans and listeners, he said, “‘I think I think too much’ is a show about expressing various emotions and feelings we feel every day. If you come and relate to at least one of the emotions I share on stage, I will be happy.”

“Overall, I can guarantee you that the tour will be the best show you’ve ever seen. I’m sure you will like it,” he noted.

“As for my next music, I am trying something new, it might be fresh or it might be weird. I am making different music, different themes, and lyrics, something I’ve never tried before. I’ll be a very honest and vulnerable album, it will represent the real me,” he concluded.