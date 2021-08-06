Connect with us

Kim Delaney to be honored at the 2021 Long Island International Film Expo

Emmy award-winning actress Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) has a major reason to be proud. She will be honored on Sunday, August 15, at the Long Island International Film Expo. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Kim Delaney
Kim Delaney. Photo Courtesy of Kim Delaney
Delaney will receive the “Excellence in Film & TV Award” and Channel 7 WABC-TV newscaster Kristin Thorne will be recognized with the “Excellence in Newscasting Award” at this year’s Long Island International Film Expo’s closing ceremony, which will take place at the historic Bellmore Movies in Bellmore on Long Island.

The event will be hosted by Kevin Brown (“30 Rock”) and presenters will include Lukas Hassell (“The Blacklist”) and Chris Roach (“Kevin Can Wait”).

In addition, the closing ceremony will feature actors, directors, producers of the incredible films that will be shown all week, including Long Island’s Daniel Baldwin, who will also be appearing in support of his new documentary, “My Promise to PJ.”

Delaney plays the role of Jackie Templeton on “General Hospital” on ABC. She earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series” for her portrayal of Jackie.

Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Kim Delaney back in May of 2021.

To learn more about this upcoming event, check out the Long Island International Film Expo website.

