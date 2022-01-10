Kevin Quinn talks about ‘It’s About Time’ EP and single, recalls time on ‘Bunk’d’ series

Kevin Quinn. Photo Credit: Capitol CMG

Actor and rising pop artist Kevin Quinn chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his debut EP and new single “It’s About Time,” which will be released on January 14, 2022.

The five-track studio EP will feature Quinn’s 2021 hit songs“Wildfire,” “I’m Still Breathing,” “Over and Over Again” and “Fuego En Mi Interior,” with the new single “It’s About Time.” “I am very excited about the new song ‘It’s About Time.’ It’s a bit of a departure while it keeps some of the elements the same that we’ve seen in previous songs. I think this one is going to be the crowd favorite. We have a music video that I think the fans are going to love too. Lyrically, it is very straightforward and explicit.”

“We took a heavy subject matter (the realization that life is fragile but also short at the same time). I was dealing with grief. This was something I was dealing with internally and I tried to express it through the music,” he added.

On the song selection process for the new EP, Quinn said, “I feel that it came together on its own. Obviously, I had input from the team, but each of these songs is so unique, and they are all able to live on their own since we previously released them as singles. While they do have some similarities, they are more different than they are similar.”

‘I’m Still Breathing’

“I’m Still Breathing” was hailed as “uplifting,” “poignant” and “stirring” by Digital Journal. “That song came straight from the heart,” he admitted. “That song is melancholic with an energetic vibe.”

His new EP “It’s About Time” is available for pre-order on Spotify.

On being an artist in the digital age, Quinn said, “I love it. I am all over Apple Music and I use Spotify as well. I like having them all available. The digital streaming age makes music more accessible, and I have peace with that. I want music to be accessible and streaming allows for that to happen.”

“I find myself listening to music that is cathartic, and it helps provide an escape. Some of my favorite bands are internal, reserved, emotional escapist bands. I am a huge fan of Bon Iver, I love their music since it touches me on an emotional level, and the same holds true with the early Coldplay music. I find myself going back to those sounds, and the next few songs that you are going to hear from me are definitely going to reflect that. They are a departure for me for sure,” he said.

‘Bunk’d’ series on Disney

Quinn is known for his starring role as Xander in the Disney original series “Bunk’d.” “I loved it, it felt like a long time,” he recalled. “I cherish the time that I had on ‘Bunk’d’ and I am grateful how gracious Disney was when I moved on amicably. I have amazing memories that I still hold on to from that show.”

“I am also excited where I am now in my career, for sure,” he added.

Dream female duet choices in music

Quinn listed Tori Kelly and Lana Del Rey and his dream collaboration choices in music. “Tori Kelly would be a big one and I also love Lana Del Rey. She has a really unique songwriting style, where her imagery is so vivid. Also, Lana’s voice is so beautiful and unique,” he said.

“Ironically enough, my next song is a duet, and it’s my first duet that I will cut,” he foreshadowed.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Growing Pains.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he remarked, “When I pray at night, I pray for three things: health, happiness, and safety. I pray that I can have those things, God willing, but also that my family, friends, and the world can have those things.”

“Success is also happiness,” he said. “I find that my happiness comes from two things: doing what I love and being with the people that I love. Happiness takes on a career meaning and a personal meaning.”

For his fans, Quinn concluded about his new EP, “I want the fans to take away the message that life should not be taken for granted. That’s a somber realization and it needs to be done at a young age in order to live life to the fullest as we get older. That’s the message I hope they take away from this EP.”

To learn more about Kevin Quinn and his new music, follow him on Instagram and Facebook.

Kevin Quinn. Photo Courtesy of Kevin Quinn





