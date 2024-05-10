Kevin Alejandro talks about starring in ‘Fire Country’ on CBS

Kevin Alejandro in 'Fire Country.' Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, CBS.

Actor Kevin Alejandro chatted about starring in the CBS drama series “Fire Country,” which will have its season finale on May 17.

In addition, Alejandro is known for his acting work in such series as “True Blood,” “Arrow” on The CW, “Lucifer,” “Southland,” and “Parenthood.”

Portraying Captain Manny Perez

On playing Captain Manny Perez, he said, “I love being in charge and mentoring. I love where they are taking my character right now. He is a real human being, he is flawed, he makes decisions that aren’t always the best, but he has good intentions.”

“We are all faced with those decisions as human beings. It’s about how we handle the situations. My character is just a product of good writing,” he added.

Alejandro is also excited for Season 3. “We did it! I am happy that we completed Season 2, especially since that was a big feat to accomplish,” he said.

“I hope the fans continue to follow this journey. I hope they can relate to the choices that each character makes and the heart that is there,” he added.

Zach Tinker

Zach had great words about working with Emmy nominee Zach Tinker in “Fire Country,” who is also a soap opera star in his own right.

“I love Zach… he is just so good,” Alejandro said. “I had some soap opera training too. Early on in my career, I was on ‘The Young and The Restless’.”

‘True Blood’

Alejandro described “True Blood” as both an amazing and intimidating experience, especially since he came on a show that was already established.

“It had all these great actors and I felt like I fit in,” he said. “I had a great scene partner with the late Nelsan Ellis. It was a great experience overall. People still walk up to me today and they tell me they love that show.”

‘Arrow’

Alejandro recalled that “Arrow” was “great” too. “That was my first big experience in Vancouver, Canada,” he said.

“Everyone there was super cool too. I got to be friendly with people on the crew, and it was just so great. It was cool to be a part of a franchise that the audience already knows,” he added.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he shared, “So far, I have had a very fortunate and blessed run. Every moment in every job has gotten me to the next one. Even every experience that comes from now on will continue to define me. I learn from every project, and I have an amazing experience in every project, which only leads to the next step.”

“I hope the journey continues as long as the business and my health will allow me to,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Don’t give up. This business is designed for people to come in with big dreams and it’s designed to challenge you and make you quit. It’s the ones who don’t quit and stick with it that grow along the way and ‘make it’.”

Running his own production company Alejandro Films

In addition, he runs Alejandro Films. Within the next five years, he hopes that Alejandro Films gets good recognition as a production company for content, and directing a lot more, and producing more.

“Hopefully, I can be the lead of my own show soon,” he hinted. “I hope to create good content that elevates conversations that people need to hear and telling culturally diverse stories in the Filippino and Mexican cultures and highlighting our stories.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It’s a challenge. I am old school, I used to book a job in a room. I came in, met people, auditioned and now everything is digital, and they make their decisions based on that one audition.”

“It’s a challenge to keep up with it but it’s also a beautiful thing. You are able to reach a lot more outlets around the world. The digital age is something definitely to keep up with, and I am learning that as I go,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “To Be Continued…”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to create a different lens that people see through in order to see a positive outlook on things.” “We are in a time where people need to have empathy,” he admitted.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “I am living success right now. It is to have a happy family and to be surrounded by people that I love and trust, and the people who trust me. That’s my idea of success.”

Fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he said, “Thank you for following my journey and being supportive of it. Thank you for continuing to support the arts so that they continue to exist. Also, being willing open and willing to hear more stories and different stories.”

To learn more about Kevin Alejandro, follow him on Instagram.