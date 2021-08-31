Connect with us

Kenny Leu talks about ‘A Shot Through The Wall,’ ‘Beneath the Banyan Tree,’ and ‘Yakuza Princess’

Actor Kenny Leu chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest acting projects, which include “A Shot Through The Wall,” “Beneath the Banyan Tree,” and “Yakuza Princess.”

Published

Actor Kenny Leu. Photo Credit: Diana Ragland
A Shot Through The Wall’

In “A Shot Through the Wall,” he stars in the lead role of Mike Tan. Written and directed by Aimee Long, it deals with a Chinese-American police officer (played by Leu) whose life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent African American man.

Facing trial, Mike Tan wades through his guilt as he navigates the complicated worlds of media, justice, racial politics, and his own morality. “It was such a privilege and an honor to be a part of that film,” he said. “I knew right away that it was a lot of responsibility. I am very passionate about making an impact in our world, so I wanted to do things right. The filmmakers were incredible, and it was just a beautiful story.”

Leu complimented showrunner Aimee Long for being a filmmaker with a purpose and dedication. “Aimee is a joy to work with. She is one of the most talented people that I ever had the honor of working with. Aimee writes from real experiences, and there is a lot of depth to what she has to say,” he said.

‘Beneath the Banyan Tree’

He plays the lawyer in “Beneath the Banyan Tree.” “That was really cool, and it came out of nowhere,” he admitted. “Now, it is doing really well in the film festivals.”

‘Yakuza Princess’

“Yakuza Princess” stars his wife, actress MASUMI in the lead role of Akemi, and Leu is featured in the film as the Taxi Driver. “That was a dream come true, really,” he said. “When my wife booked the lead of that film, I wanted to go to Brazil with her to make sure she was emotionally settled.”

Leu continued, “I wanted to make sure that MASUMI was okay and I was there to hold the coffee and take care of the house. Within a month, I was training her and helping her with the acting, and I got offered a role in the movie as well. We got married two days before we started shooting it. Then, suddenly, we went on a working vacation together to Brazil for three months, and we filmed a movie. It basically became a honeymoon for our marriage.”

In an Instagram post, he shared his excitement for his return to live-action anime, were he is playing Pain. “We haven’t shot that yet,” he said. “That was a make-up test. I am going to be Pain, who is one of the most well-known villains in the Naruto universe.”

To learn more about actor Kenny Leu, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.

