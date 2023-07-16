Kendra Wilkinson talks about her Max series ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’

Kendra Wilkinson in 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' on Max. Photo Courtesy of Max

Kendra Wilkinson spoke about her Max digital series “Kendra Sells Hollywood.”

She opened up about the series, what drew her to real estate, being a part of the digital age as a TV personality and social influencer.

‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’

The show is in its second season on Max, where the synopsis is: “Kendra is back and the stakes are higher than ever, She has earned her spot as an agent but now she has to prove it.”

On her series “Kendra Sells Hollywood,” she said, “It has been a huge success, and my real estate career is up and running, it is getting exciting. The audience was able to capture the first steps into my new career as a real estate agent.”

“This series follows my journey at the beginning of my career in real estate. Now, we finished filming the second season, and we are venturing to the new phase. I am definitely in, I am focused, I am sacrificing, and my career is finally up and going, it is really cool,” she said.

“The audience will be on a real journey through my career, and it’s very hard but I am focusing on doing what is right for myself and my kids every day,” she added.

How real estate has changed her life

“Real estate has opened up so many new doors in my life,” Wilkinson admitted. “It is just really exciting to me. I am creating my way into a whole new identity with new experiences, new friendships, and new relationships.”

“I am learning a new skill and to develop a strong, thick skin, who is quick on their toes and ready to take on the world. It takes a lot of work, a lot of self-control and self-awareness to be able to enter this business in Los Angeles. I believe I have that thick skin and it is working well,” she elaborated.

“My experience in real estate is completely different from anything I’ve ever done before,” she said. “It was a big transition and adjustment for me. It is about selling homes and making my clients happy. My job is not being a ‘celebrity’ anymore, it is being a real estate salesperson, and that’s a completely different thing. Right now, I am doing all this for my kids because I’m a single mother.”

“As a woman, you have to make a lot of sacrifices and a lot of choices, and that’s really scary sometimes, especially being in a male-dominated world fighting for the top and fighting for my work, and fighting for my spot in this business,” she added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Wilkinson said, “It’s a whole big change, everything has changed. Being on a digital streaming platform is a lot different than what I am used to. I am used to being on shows on the E! Network, and now being on Max is so different but it is such an honor because it is such a big network, and it just keeps getting better.”

“I am not quite sure how to think about the streaming services, even as an entertainer, it is very different,” she said.

Balancing motherhood and a career

She is a mother to two kids, her daughter Alijah Mary, and her son Hank Jr.

On balancing motherhood and a new career as a realtor, she said, “So far, so good. I am treating it like it’s my own business. I am here in Las Vegas for my son’s basketball tournament, but I am here working from my room half the time. I can do both… I can get work done in my hotel room and I also can be there for my kids. I can make it all work.”

“The good news is that I am not confined to an office anymore, so that’s the benefit to what I am doing, and everything seems to be working out,” she said.

“As a single mom, it’s not easy. Sometimes though, I feel like I am holding the world on my shoulders, and it is so heavy, but it is so good because I can inspire the world,” she said.

Advice for hopefuls

For hopefuls that wish to go into real estate, Wilkinson said, “It’s a lot more than it seems to be. Don’t give up, it took me almost three years to create my first deal and to be trusted with a client. You need to have 10 things going on at once, and you can’t just fixate on one specific thing. Marketing is key, and a huge factor.”

“Find your way, find what is natural to you, and find a good partner. Bring your strengths to the table,” she said.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Power moves with Kendra.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Wilkinson said, “Success is about keeping the warmth in your heart but also it’s not about ego, sometimes it’s about tiny little steps in growth. Even learning something new you didn’t know yesterday is paving the way for positive change.”

“Success is keeping your heart beating. Where success lives is where nobody really sees. The ugly, the grind, the learning, as well as making mistakes and correcting them,” she added.

