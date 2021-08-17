Kelsey Grammer talks about ‘Charming the Hearts of Men,’ ‘The God Committee,’ and ‘Frasier’ reboot

Kelsey Grammer in 'Charming the Hearts of Men.' Photo Credit: Gravitas Ventures

Multi-Emmy award-winning actor and filmmaker Kelsey Grammer chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest film “Charming the Hearts of Men,” as well as “The God Committee,” and the upcoming reboot of “Frasier.”

Former U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” Kelsey Grammer is an acclaimed actor and individual that embodies this quotation.

Throughout his illustrious career in the entertainment business, Grammer has excelled at the highest level in theatre, television, and film as an actor, producer, and director.

An initial role as Dr. Frasier Crane on “Cheers” developed into the cornerstone of the Juilliard-trained actor’s career. Grammer played the iconic character in three different television series (“Cheers,” “Wings,” and “Frasier”) over a span of two decades, thus tying the record for longest-running television character.

On his daily motivations, Grammer remarked, “I am motivated by life. You are only as good as the last thing you did. I like working and I love characters and the human experience. I love the idea of exploring different relationships in a way that is safe. I’ve been given this gift to stick my toed into water in any number of ponds and it has been a really great experience.”

‘Charming the Hearts of Men’

“Charming the Hearts of Men” was written and directed by S.E. DeRose, and it was released on August 13 via Gravitas Ventures.

The movie is a romantic drama that is set during the politically charged 60s where a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Friel), returns to her Southern hometown and discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. With the help of a Congressional ally, played by Grammer, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women. “It was a great, great experience,” he said. “Anna Friel was just terrific to work with on-screen and off-stage as well. All of the cast members and I got along really well, it was a terrific experience. Overall, it was a good time.”

“My character in this film is warm and wonderful, who is clearly smitten by this woman, Grace, played by Anna Friel. He has probably been in love with her his whole life. That was fun to play since he was a true southern gentleman. I think he is a just good guy,” he elaborated.

“The insight and foresight he had to include women in that civil rights legislation in 1964 was brilliant,” he added.

“Besides entertainment, I want people to see that it’s wonderful how certain people in certain moments in their lives have the decency to do the brave and uncommon thing. My character stood up for women and it was really great,” he said.

Grammer’s mantel holds six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, and a Tony Award, and he has received an unparalleled 18 Emmy nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations, 16 SAG nominations, and two Tony nominations. “Those always feel nice,” he said with a sweet laugh. “It is always nice to have a little hardware. Once in a while, I catch myself looking at them. I keep them up at a little loft space at the top of my living room. Once in a while, I would glance up and spot them and the sunlight is bounding off some of the trophies, and I think that’s a nice thing.”

He can currently be seen in “The Space Between,” and “The God Committee,” both currently of which are available on VOD.

‘The God Committee’

“The God Committee,” directed and written by showrunner Austin Stark, is an intense drama that was released on July 2 via Vertical Entertainment. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “riveting.” “This was a tough film, nice people though,” Grammer admitted.

“Julia Stiles was remarkable and it was an honor to work with her,” Grammer said. Austin, the director, was great, and he did one hell of a job. ‘The God Committee’ was a challenging thing to go through, and the lives they live. The tragedy of that character that I played was heartbreaking. It was hard to play Dr. Andre Boxer, I wept for him in my heart.”

On being an actor and a filmmaker in the digital age, Grammer said, “It has opened up our world honestly, and a lot more programming and work have come from it. Viruses have their path and man gets over them, and we will find our way.”

He acknowledged that he sees a silver lining during the pandemic and that is “closeness with family.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Fulsomeness.” “My life is full and wonderful. I am surrounded by beauty, joy, and love, while I am also challenging myself to try my things. I couldn’t be happier,” he explained.

‘The Space Between’

Grammer noted that “The Space Between” is one of his favorite roles that he has played in years. “I loved playing that guy Micky Adams,” he recalled. “This year, all three movies that came out involve me playing three different characters. That’s what an actor thrives for, that’s what we long for. I have been really lucky.”

‘Frasier’ reboot

Grammer is looking forward to the reboot of “Frasier.” “The reboot is a challenge because you want to make sure that it’s good,” he said. “You don’t want to let anybody down especially yourself. We are working on the script and we have a great opportunity to make sure that it’s really good, and that’s what we are going to do.”

“Frasier lives quite a legacy with that NBC family,” he added.

Kelsey Grammer: The Voice-Over Artist

Accomplished as a voice-over artist, Grammer has played the celebrated character Sideshow Bob on “The Simpsons” since 1990, for which he won an Emmy Award in 2006. As part of his extensive voiceover work, recent films include Warner Bros.’ animated film Storks and the adventurous and comedic animated film “Bunyan and Babe.”

He has also lent his voice to the feature films “Toy Story 2,” “Anastasia,” and “Teacher’s Pet,” to the television series “Father of the Pride” and “Gary the Rat,” and to the Emmy-nominated “Animal Farm” for TNT.

Theater Work

In 2010, Grammer earned a Tony nomination for “Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical,” for his starring role in “La Cage aux Folles” on Broadway. In 2015, Grammer returned to the Broadway stage to star in “Finding Neverland,” and he reprised the role again in 2016.

He listed Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese as the directors that he would love to someday work with as his dream collaboration partners in the entertainment world. “Whether or not they are going to let me do that, that’s up to them,” he said.

Faith American Brewing

Aside from his acting and filmmaking endeavors, he spoke about his beer Faith American Brewing, which is known for “Faith American Ale” and “Calico Man IPA.” “I started that five years ago and we didn’t have a beer until three years ago. It is named after my nine-year-old daughter, Faith. It is no secret that it is called Faith American because I have faith in America, I do. Those are the two flavors we have right now. I had to get a consistent flavor going, one that I was happy with all the time. We are now in New Jersey, New York, and Las Vegas, and we will build it out slowly,” he said.

To learn more about Faith American Brewing, visit its official website.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For hopefuls who wish to go in the entertainment field, he encouraged them to “stick with it.” “Find your way, it’s going to be hard, and it’s only satisfying if it is hard, honestly. Just be ready for a good-natured fight,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, the veteran actor stated, “Certainly being able to take care of yourself and your loved ones is a part of being successful. To be able to follow your dreams and craft things, and have the freedom to go out and change the notion of what it is that you want to do in your life, then that’s success.”

Grammer was born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and was raised in both New Jersey and Florida. He lives in the Los Angeles area and New York.

He shared that he has a love for the country of Greece. “I’ve enjoyed Greece. We go to Lindos on the island of Rhodes. I absolutely love it there, it’s wonderful,” he said.

To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.