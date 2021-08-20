Kelsey Grammer delivers inspirational performance in ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’ film

Kelsey Grammer in 'Charming the Hearts of Men.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

Emmy award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”) delivers a commanding performance as the Congressman in “Charming the Hearts of Men.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Charming the Hearts of Men” was written and directed by S.E. DeRose, and it was released on August 13 via Gravitas Ventures. It is a romantic drama that is set during the politically charged 60s where a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel), returns to her Southern hometown and discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful.

With the help of a Congressional ally, played by Kelsey Grammer, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women. Grace encourages him to “put women in” the landmark civil rights bill. “You will be remembered for being noble,” she tells him, thus striking down his claim that he will go down as “a fool.”

Grammer triumphs as the voice of hope and reason, and his acting in this film will certainly melt the audience’s hearts.

Without giving too much away, “Charming the Hearts of Men” is worth checking out. It is one of the greatest civil rights-related movies of 2021.

The Verdict

Overall, “Charming the Hearts of Men” is a powerful and inspiring movie. Kelsey Grammer is superb and dynamic in the role of the Congressman opposite the wonderful Anna Friel, who plays Grace Gordon. They have great chemistry as acting partners together, and the rest of the cast is noteworthy in their own right.

It has an important message and theme to it (strength and resilience), which is food for thought. Showrunner S.E. DeRose did an excellent job writing and directing this film, which appeared to be a labor of love for all.

The film is timely and relevant, especially during the trying times that the world is going through. “Charming the Hearts of Men” garners two thumbs up, and it is recommended for all.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Kelsey Grammer about “Charming the Hearts of Men” and his other projects and endeavors.