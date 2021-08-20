Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Kelsey Grammer delivers inspirational performance in ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’ film

Emmy award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”) delivers a commanding performance as the Congressman in “Charming the Hearts of Men.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Kelsey Grammer in 'Charming the Hearts of Men'
Kelsey Grammer in 'Charming the Hearts of Men.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures
Kelsey Grammer in 'Charming the Hearts of Men.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

Emmy award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”) delivers a commanding performance as the Congressman in “Charming the Hearts of Men.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Charming the Hearts of Men” was written and directed by S.E. DeRose, and it was released on August 13 via Gravitas Ventures. It is a romantic drama that is set during the politically charged 60s where a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel), returns to her Southern hometown and discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful.

With the help of a Congressional ally, played by Kelsey Grammer, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women. Grace encourages him to “put women in” the landmark civil rights bill. “You will be remembered for being noble,” she tells him, thus striking down his claim that he will go down as “a fool.”

Grammer triumphs as the voice of hope and reason, and his acting in this film will certainly melt the audience’s hearts.

Without giving too much away, “Charming the Hearts of Men” is worth checking out. It is one of the greatest civil rights-related movies of 2021.

The Verdict

Overall, “Charming the Hearts of Men” is a powerful and inspiring movie. Kelsey Grammer is superb and dynamic in the role of the Congressman opposite the wonderful Anna Friel, who plays Grace Gordon. They have great chemistry as acting partners together, and the rest of the cast is noteworthy in their own right.

It has an important message and theme to it (strength and resilience), which is food for thought. Showrunner S.E. DeRose did an excellent job writing and directing this film, which appeared to be a labor of love for all.

The film is timely and relevant, especially during the trying times that the world is going through. “Charming the Hearts of Men” garners two thumbs up, and it is recommended for all.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Kelsey Grammer about “Charming the Hearts of Men” and his other projects and endeavors.

In this article:Actor, charming the hearts of men, Film, Frasier, kelsey grammer
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Where is the anti-masking anti-lockdown disinformation coming from and why no charges?

The sheer amount of dangerous, stupid babble coming from the anti-lockdown movement is astonishing.

6 hours ago
Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

World

Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

Sydney is reporting more than 600 cases each day -- straining contact tracing efforts -- and that number shows little sign of shrinking -...

21 hours ago

World

Taliban kill relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan: broadcaster

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him.

17 hours ago
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

World

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters in the western Afghan city of Herat - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKERDavid FOXThe Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their...

19 hours ago