Kelly Blatz talks about writing and directing ‘One Fast Move’

Kelly Blatz directing KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move.' Photo Credit: Frank Masi.

Filmmaker Kelly Blatz chatted about writing and directing the action thriller “One Fast Move,” which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Working with the cast of actors

The cast features KJ Apa, Eric Dane, Maia Reficco, Edward James Olmos, Austin North, and Adam Thomas Ziemba, among others.

“Working with KJ, Eric, Maia and Edward was a dream,” he exclaimed. “They are all equally passionate about their craft and gave everything of themselves to this film. For example, KJ spent a year learning how to ride motorcycles in preparation for this movie,” Blatz said.

KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Credit: Frank Masi, Prime Video.

This film is about a young man Wes Neal (KJ Apa) down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father Dean Miller (Eric Dane) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer.

With the help of his small town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up.

Inspiration to write and direct this film

On his inspiration to write and direct this movie, Blatz said, “Two things inspired me to write ‘One Fast Move.’ My love of motorcycles and how riding them changed my life.”

“Also, second is my own transition from my mid 20’s into my early 30’s,” he said. “I felt a bit lost and had so many questions about what it meant to be a man in the modern world.”

Eric Dane and KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Credit: Frank Masi, Prime Video

“The character of Dean represented one direction, and the characters of Camila and Abel represented another direction. For me, it was about finding the balance between family, responsibility, and pursuing your dream,” Blatz added.

Blatz on Adam Thomas Ziemba as Leo

Blatz also opened up about working with Adam Thomas Ziemba, who plays young Leo. “Adam was so great,” he admitted.

“Adam truly was my dream choice for Leo. First, he looked so much like Maia. Second, he was so instinctive and in the moment (as kids are) and he did such a great job; I am so proud of him,” Blatz exclaimed.

Maia Reficco, Adam Thomas Ziemba, and KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

Lessons learned from this movie and screenplay

On the lessons learned from this movie and screenplay, he said, “Making this film taught me so much.”

“From a storytelling standpoint, I explored themes that I was wrestling with in my own life, and making this film gave me so many answers,” he said.

“It’s also the first time I shot something this big and with action. I worked with so many amazing and talented people and learned from every one of them. I feel very grateful,” he acknowledged.

Kelly Blatz directing KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Credit: Frank Masi.

The digital age

On being a filmmaker in the digital age, Blatz said, “For me, I don’t really think too much about the way films are distributed.”

“Technology is always changing, and I feel like I just need to focus on telling the best story that I can,” he noted.

“Storytelling will always be the constant, no matter how it’s distributed. I think streaming has given so many opportunities to filmmakers who would have otherwise not had a chance,” he elaborated.

Advice for young and emerging filmmakers

For young and aspiring filmmakers, Blatz said, “My advice is to just make, make, and make. Do anything and everything to tell your stories. We are living in an age where you can shoot and edit your film on your iPhone.”

“The means are there, but focus on telling the best and most personal and powerful story that you can, and it will affect the people that it needs to. Focus on contribution, not on what you can get out of it,” he said.

“When we tell stories, we are contributing our personal point of view out into the world. Don’t focus on the outcome, focus on the doing, and then let go and move onto the next,” he added.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Blatz said, “Success means expressing your truth. If you tell your truth, and you make it available to the world, you are contributing to the good of humanity.”

“It doesn’t matter how many people see it, five people or five million. If you can affect even one person with your truth, then that is a success. It can be incredibly healing for everyone involved,” he elaborated.

“I think it’s a mistake to think about money, or numbers, or critics. It’s about expressing your truth as a contribution,” he added.

Eric Dane and KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

Closing thoughts on ‘One Fast Move’

For fans and viewers, Blatz remarked about “One Fast Move,” “I hope that ‘One Fast Move’ can inspire the people that it is meant to inspire. I hope it contributed to the good.”

“For me, it’s a story about healing, forgiveness and redemption. I hope that it affects people in a positive way, whatever that way may be for each individual,” he concluded.

