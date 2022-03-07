Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Keith Sutliff talks about X-Men ‘Cyclops Chronicles’ series

Actor and filmmaker Keith Sutliff chatted about his new X-Men “Cyclops Chronicles” series.

Published

Keith Sutliff
Keith Sutliff in 'Cyclops Chronicles.' Photo Courtesy of KS Pictures
Keith Sutliff in 'Cyclops Chronicles.' Photo Courtesy of KS Pictures

Actor and filmmaker Keith Sutliff chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the new X-Men “Cyclops Chronicles” series.

‘Cyclops Chronicles’

This fan-based digital series was created by and starring Keith Sutliff (“The Mason Brothers” and “The Refuge”). It is based on the Marvel comics character and has been produced for entertainment purposes only. It will stream for free on platforms.

This series chronicles the story of X-Men leader Scott Summers from his upbringing to how he became one of the most regarded and fierce leaders known as “Cyclops.”

On this new series, he said, “During the pandemic, a producer that I know brought up Cyclops as a fan project and that has never been done before. He thought it was a great idea and I thought it was a great idea as well since Cyclops has a great following. We produced it together and it launched from there.”

“Scott Summers is a tough, rugged character like you see in the Marvel movies. He has a badass factor effect in him and he is a kickass character since he’s the leader of this X-Men force,” he added.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sutliff said, “Always on the Hustle.” “Think big, go big and basically follow your dreams and follow what you want to do with your career,” he said.

The digital age

He opened up about being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age. “Things now are so modernized thanks to technology, there is so much you can do,” he said. “Years ago, you had to shoot on film so now it’s easier to pick up a camera and make your own project and act in your own roles. That’s what I like best about it: the accessibility of everything.”

For young and aspiring actors and filmmakers, he said, “Don’t wait for jobs, go make your own destiny and make your own career. Go ahead and make your own acting roles and content and put it out there, as opposed to waiting for opportunities.”

If he were to have any superpower, he revealed that it would be

He listed Robert De Niro and Keanu Reeves as his dream male acting partners in the entertainment business.

Sutliff defined the word success as “accomplishing an end-goal” that he had for himself.

For fans and viewers, he concluded about “Cyclops Chronicles,” “This has never been done before as an episodic series, it is a treat for X-Men fans and people who love the Cyclops character in general. I want them to enjoy it since it’s a treat for them.”

To learn more about Keith Sutliff, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDB page.

In this article:Actor, chronicles, cyclops, Filmmaker, Keith Sutliff, Series
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Putin threatens Ukraine ‘statehood’ as Moscow sanctions tighten

Russian President has threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his army’s invasion of the neighbour faces stiff resistance.

19 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russia – Threats, more threats, more mercenaries, and no results

A pattern is becoming very clear. If Russia fails, Putin threatens and doubles down. In a bit over a week, he’s running out of...

8 hours ago

World

‘We will blow it up’: Last bridge to Kyiv stalls Russian advance

The city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge...

8 hours ago
An Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter lands during an air force exercise in 2018. Under attack by Russia, Ukraine is seeking replacement aircraft from Poland or other neighboring countries. An Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter lands during an air force exercise in 2018. Under attack by Russia, Ukraine is seeking replacement aircraft from Poland or other neighboring countries.

World

US ‘working actively’ on deal for Polish fighter jets to Ukraine

Antony Blinken said that the U.S. was "working actively" on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets to fight invading Russians.

11 hours ago