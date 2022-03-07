Keith Sutliff talks about X-Men ‘Cyclops Chronicles’ series

Keith Sutliff in 'Cyclops Chronicles.' Photo Courtesy of KS Pictures

Actor and filmmaker Keith Sutliff chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the new X-Men “Cyclops Chronicles” series.

‘Cyclops Chronicles’

This fan-based digital series was created by and starring Keith Sutliff (“The Mason Brothers” and “The Refuge”). It is based on the Marvel comics character and has been produced for entertainment purposes only. It will stream for free on platforms.

This series chronicles the story of X-Men leader Scott Summers from his upbringing to how he became one of the most regarded and fierce leaders known as “Cyclops.”

On this new series, he said, “During the pandemic, a producer that I know brought up Cyclops as a fan project and that has never been done before. He thought it was a great idea and I thought it was a great idea as well since Cyclops has a great following. We produced it together and it launched from there.”

“Scott Summers is a tough, rugged character like you see in the Marvel movies. He has a badass factor effect in him and he is a kickass character since he’s the leader of this X-Men force,” he added.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sutliff said, “Always on the Hustle.” “Think big, go big and basically follow your dreams and follow what you want to do with your career,” he said.

The digital age

He opened up about being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age. “Things now are so modernized thanks to technology, there is so much you can do,” he said. “Years ago, you had to shoot on film so now it’s easier to pick up a camera and make your own project and act in your own roles. That’s what I like best about it: the accessibility of everything.”

For young and aspiring actors and filmmakers, he said, “Don’t wait for jobs, go make your own destiny and make your own career. Go ahead and make your own acting roles and content and put it out there, as opposed to waiting for opportunities.”

If he were to have any superpower, he revealed that it would be

He listed Robert De Niro and Keanu Reeves as his dream male acting partners in the entertainment business.

Sutliff defined the word success as “accomplishing an end-goal” that he had for himself.

For fans and viewers, he concluded about “Cyclops Chronicles,” “This has never been done before as an episodic series, it is a treat for X-Men fans and people who love the Cyclops character in general. I want them to enjoy it since it’s a treat for them.”

To learn more about Keith Sutliff, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDB page.