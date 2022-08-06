Kayla Adams talks about the new Lionsgate horror film ‘Hex’

Kayla Adams. Photo Courtesy of Kayla Adams

Actress Kayla Adams chatted about starring in the upcoming Lionsgate action horror thriller “Hex.”

She is known for her acting work in “Ad Astra,” “Bliss,” and “Rogue Warfare.” “Hex” will be released on VOD, Digital, and DVD on August 16.

In the movie “Hex,” six extreme thrill-seekers get more excitement than they can handle in this intense, pulse-pounding action-horror tale. Loner Sarah portrayed by Kayla Adams joins a team of skydivers to help them execute a dangerous formation jump called “The Hex,” ignoring warnings that the act may be cursed.

While successfully performing the stunt, one of the jumpers vanishes into thin air. Later on, as survivors search for him, surreal and deadly events afflict each of them in turn- but will Sarah likewise succumb to the wrath of The Hex?

On being a part of ‘Hex,” she remarked, “It was so much fun. It was challenging but fun to learn all the things that had to do with skydiving. I did a couple of landing scenes and there were so many technicalities involved I was grateful to be surrounded by so many pros that made me look good. It was a positive challenge for sure.”

She had great words about working with Matthew Holcomb. “It was amazing working with Matthew, I love him. We actually did a short film together a year later. He is so talented,” she said.

The trailer for “Hex” may be seen below.

“I want the fans to enjoy the thrill and the skydiving elements to it,” she said about “Hex.”

Adams just completed a supporting role in the thriller, “Awaken” starring Tobin Bell and Lance Henriksen for release in 2023, and previously had a role as the space flight attendant opposite Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, and Donald Sutherland in director James Gray’s adventure drama, “Ad Astra” from Fox.

Adams noted that “Ad Astra” was an “incredible” experience for her. “James Gray is awesome, he is such a talented director. It was really an honor to work with him and to meet him,” she said. “Obviously, Brad Pitt is an icon, I grew up watching and idolizing his work. I had a few days on set and I soaked it as much as I possibly could. It seems like I always gravitate towards the physical and challenging roles, that is where I seem to land.”

She also appeared as a scholar opposite Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson in writer and director Mike Cahill’s science fiction dram and in “Rogue Warfare” opposite Stephen Lang from Saban Films.

After successful commercial work, her first television break was “The Actress Diaries,” a show business television series in which she won the part of a snarky young actress caught up in the complexity of the audition process.

One of her first film roles was the part of Kelly the waitress opposite Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool” and additional credits include the television film “Night Of The Wild” and the film “You Are Here.”

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “The most fascinating thing right now is dealing with everything on Zoom. It’s harder for auditions because we don’t go in a room anymore. There are pros and cons to it.”

“I miss the real interactive element to our auditions. This is where we are at so it doesn’t seem like it will go back the other way,” she added.

For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to “have persistence,” because that is key. Allow yourself to be low if you are having a low moment and pick yourself back up. Keep your eye on the needle and not the haystack. Stay persistent and keep putting the love into your work.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, Adams responded, “Rebirth.”

If she were to have any superpower, she revealed that it would be teleportation.

She defined the word success as having peace in her heart, joy in the minutes and seconds of the day, fulfillment in having a chosen family and real family, as well as health and gratitude.

To learn more about actress Kayla Adams, follow her on Instagram.