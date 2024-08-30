Kav Blaggers of Blitz Vega talks about ‘Northern Gentleman’ album

Kav Blaggers and Andy Rourke of Blitz Vega. Photo Credit: Lexi Bonin.

Kav Blaggers of Blitz Vega chatted about the new album “Northern Gentleman.”

Blitz Vega is a project launched by the late Andy Rourke (bassist from The Smiths) and KAV.

“Northern Gentlemen” was produced by Andy Rourke, Kav Sandhu, Will Kennedy, Jagz Kooner and Z-Trip.

How did you approach the song selection process for “Northern Gentleman”?

I was flying back and forth from the studio in LA to see Andy in New York, while he was going through treatment.

I’d play him the mixes and we picked the songs that we felt represented the band the most as far as the story and journey of the last seven years of recording. It didn’t take us long to pick the songs.

We had 17 songs that could have made the album but Andy always wanted it to be a 10 song record.

What is your personal favorite song on the album and why?

All the songs are special to me to be honest. They all tell a story and take me back to a place where we wrote & then recorded the songs.

They all have so many memories attached. The drive to the studio, the conversations and everything that was happening around the recording session. My time with Andy.

There was so much going on around the sessions at that time, each song takes me back. Some days it can be difficult to listen but other days the songs give me joy.

It just depends on how I’m feeling. ‘Lost Myself’ probably means the most I guess. But I love playing ‘Lost & Found’ live. That was the first song we recorded together.

The energy was bouncing off the walls in that session. There was a lot of getting lost and soul-searching on the making of this album haha.

Finding your way back. It was also a lot of fun challenging every part of ourselves. We loved being in the studio. It was our bubble.

Sorry for the loss of Andy Rourke… Can you talk about why this album is important in regard to his musical legacy?

Thank you. It’s important because it was important to him! This band was his life for the last few years. He put everything into making this record.

Even after having an operation or treatment for his illness. He would often jump on a plane from New York and would be in the studio with me in LA, no matter what he was going through.

He was happy playing, writing and recording with a smile on his face. When he was in that studio he could forget the world around him and be present.

Blitz Vega meant the world to him. Blitz Vega is Andy Rourke and Andy Rourke is Blitz Vega. This album represents the last seven years of his life. He’s with us when we play the music, you can feel his every mood and vibe when listening to these songs.

This is what he wanted, he made me promise I would release this album and take it on the road before he passed. That’s why it’s important to me.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

Life, experiences, anything in front of me or inside me. I don’t overthink the writing process, I just get a feeling.

What do your plans for the future include?

Just to release the Blitz Vega music and play it live. I don’t really think past that at the moment.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

To get lost in the music!

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

To be happy, to connect & make a positive impact. To find peace.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Northern Gentleman”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

Take a moment, sit back and enjoy the ride. Hopefully there’s something within these songs that connects with you. Andy just wanted people to give it a listen.

“Northern Gentleman” is available for pre-order by clicking here.

