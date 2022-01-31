Connect with us

Katherine Jenkins to perform with the Pacific Symphony, to sing for the Queen this summer for her Platinum Jubilee

World-renowned operatic pop vocalist Katherine Jenkins will be performing with the Pacific Symphony just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Katherine Jenkins
Katherine Jenkins, Photo Courtesy of Katherine Jenkins, official cover art
Katherine Jenkins, Photo Courtesy of Katherine Jenkins, official cover art

World-renowned operatic pop vocalist Katherine Jenkins will be performing with the Pacific Symphony just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

She will perform for Orange County audiences in an exclusive engagement with Pacific Symphony that will take place on Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The Pacific Symphony will be led by guest conductor Albert-George Schram, who is the resident conductor of the Nashville Symphony.

This will mark Jenkins’ Pacific Symphony debut, and her setlist will include tunes from her latest studio offering “Cinema Paradiso.”

Speaking of “Cinema Paradiso,” it was released in the second quarter of 2020, and it subsequently became her 14th chart-topping album on the UK Classical charts.

This summer, she will perform at Queen Elizabeth II’s forthcoming historic Platinum Jubilee, to celebrate the 70 years of her reign.

In the 2014 New Year Honours, Jenkins was recognized with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) at Buckingham Palace by Prince Charles for her services to music and for her charitable work.

For more information on Katherine Jenkins, check out her official website and her Facebook page, and follow her on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

