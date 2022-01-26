Kate Linder to host ‘OpportuniTea’ event that benefits March of Dimes Canada

Kate Linder. Photo Credit: Ed McGowan, Plain Joe Studios

Veteran actress Kate Linder of “The Young and The Restless” announced that she will be hosting “OpportuniTea” online live next month, which will benefit March of Dimes Canada. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It will be held virtually on Sunday, February 27, and aside from Linder, it will feature her co-stars from “The Young and The Restless”: Christian Jules LeBlanc, Bryton James, Camryn Grimes, Brytni Sarpy, and Cait Fairbanks; moreover, it will be hosted by Canadian journalist Carolyn MacKenzie of the Global TV’s “The Morning Show.”

“OpportuniTea” Online is a rare opportunity for fans to join their favorite “The Young and the Restless” stars live, up-close, and personal from the comfort of their own homes. They can enjoy a Questions and Answer (Q&A) session, as well as an auction of unique show items.

Particularly impressive about Linder is that she will be celebrating her 40th anniversary on “The Young and The Restless” this April.

All of the proceeds from OpportuniTea will go towards At March of Dimes Canada, which ensures that children and youth living with disabilities can achieve their full potential through programs like Conductive Education.

Linder has been March of Dimes Canada’s Ambassador of Conductive Education since 2012.

To learn more about this upcoming charity event, which benefits March of Dimes Canada, visit the official website.

For more information on Kate Linder, follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and visit her website.