Kate Linder of ‘The Young and The Restless’ talks about her 2022 OpportuniTea virtual event

Kate Linder. Photo Credit: Ed McGowan, Plain Joe Studios

Acclaimed actress Kate Linder of “The Young and The Restless” chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her forthcoming “OpportuniTea” online event on February 27.

“OpportuniTea” 2022 will be held virtually, and aside from Linder, it will feature her following co-stars from “The Young and The Restless”: Christian Jules LeBlanc, Bryton James, Camryn Grimes, Brytni Sarpy, and Cait Fairbanks; moreover, it will be hosted by Canadian journalist Carolyn MacKenzie of the Global TV’s “The Morning Show.” “Christian has been doing this with me for a very long time,” she said.

“I am excited about this upcoming virtual event,” Linder said. “Of course, I would want it to be in-person though, I cannot tell a lie. I would much rather it be in-person, and hopefully, it will be next year.”

“The good news is that it’s going to be live, so that part’s good. People can join in from anywhere in the world and that’s cool too. That’s a good thing,” she added.

“OpportuniTea” Online is a rare opportunity for fans to join their favorite “The Young and the Restless” stars live, up-close, and personal from the comfort of their own homes. They can enjoy a Questions and Answer (Q&A) session, as well as an auction of unique show items. “We have great auction items, and you can join from anywhere,” she said.

To learn more about “OpportuniTea” Online 2022, check out the following website.

All of the proceeds from OpportuniTea will go towards At March of Dimes Canada, which ensures that children and youth living with disabilities can achieve their full potential through programs like Conductive Education. “It’s going to be great. It’s on a new platform and it’s going to be live, it’s not pre-recorded, she said.

Linder has been March of Dimes Canada’s Ambassador of Conductive Education since 2012.

This April, Linder will be celebrating her 40th anniversary on the No. 1 daytime drama “The Young and The Restless on CBS, where she has played the role of Esther Valentine. “April 16, 1982, was my first airdate,” she said. “I can’t believe it, especially since I was initially hired only for one day. That is so crazy. I am so excited about that milestone.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “Staying Strong.” “Keep on going,” she said. “Don’t give up. I have been doing Sunday messages on Instagram each week since COVID started and this weekend will be my 98th Sunday message.”

To learn more about veteran actress Kate Linder, follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and visit her official homepage.