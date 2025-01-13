Kate Godfrey discusses the Hulu series ‘Paradise,’ working with Julianne Nicholson, and the digital age

Kate Godfrey. Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow

Actress Kate Godfrey chatted about the new Hulu series “Paradise,” working with Julianne Nicholson, and being a part of the digital age.

Godfrey is featured as a recurring guest star in Hulu’s highly-anticipated series “Paradise,” which is set to air in 2025, where she plays the daughter of Julianne Nicholson, alongside heavy hitters like James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown.

How was your experience in the series “Paradise”?

My experience in “Paradise” was so nice. I wasn’t on set for long at all, but I feel like I learned a lot from each of the actors and the crew. I am very grateful for how welcoming they were to me.

How does it feel to play the daughter of Julianne Nicholson in “Paradise”?

Julianne is so nice! She is definitely a role model for me now. She is so great in this series, and I can’t wait to see it on screen. She was able to do the most emotional scenes so effortlessly. That was really inspirational to me.

What motivates you each day as an actress?

I am always at my local AMC watching movies, and I think that helps when I get discouraged about any jobs. Watching new movies and television shows that come out remind me how much I like storytelling and just acting in general. I also think reading scripts helps. There are so many fun characters to play by talented writers.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

I think it is a blessing and a curse for sure. I use social media as an escape when life gets stressful at times, which is good to have, but it can also get to be too much. I am a big fan of screen time limits. I love streaming though. I am a big binge watcher.

What do your plans for the future include?

I hope to continue acting and graduate from UCLA. I could see myself getting into writing and directing soon as well. I do know that I want to continue acting and explore more roles.

What is your advice for young and emerging actors?

My advice would be to have other hobbies. It helps you have thick skin. It can be easy to get down on yourself for the amount of “no’s” you receive as an actor, but having other activities outside the industry and friends you can rely on makes it easier to let go of.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

To me, success means doing a little something every day to help reach a goal of mine, and finding joy in little successes every day. Success means chasing joy even if it isn’t always linear.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Paradise”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

Blood and mystery and murder! There is a lot of drama. Be prepared to binge watch it!

To learn more about actress Kate Godfrey, follow her on Instagram.