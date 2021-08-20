Kat Dennings talks about her Royal Canin partnership, cat health, digital age, and motivations

Actress Kat Dennings. Photo Credit: Royal Canin, The Licensing Project

Actress and social media influencer Kat Dennings chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her partnership with Royal Canin, which advocates for cat health, as well as being an actress in the digital age, and she furnished her definition of the word success.

Dennings is known for playing Max Black in the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” as well as for her portrayal of Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films “Thor,” and “Thor: The Dark World” and the Disney+ mini-series “WandaVision.”

Royal Canin

“The partnership with Royal Canin has been amazing and I really love how they advocate for cat health,” she said. “I care so much about cats and their wellbeing – from fostering (I follow a lot of fosters on Instagram, so I love that this is a priority for Royal Canin!) to educating cat lovers to stay curious about their cat’s health.”

Dennings continued, “One thing I’ve learned through my partnership is, unfortunately, half of all cats in the United States don’t receive veterinary care regularly. I’ve also recently learned, 83 percent of cats visit the vet before their first birthday, but over 50 percent don’t return until they become sick or are in pain.”

“I’m partnering with Royal Canin to urge cat owners to pledge to take their cats to the vet for annual wellness visits as part of Royal Canin’s ‘Take Your Cat To The Vet Day’ initiative,” she added.

For the cat lovers out there, she remarked, “To all my fellow cat lovers out there – please take your cat to the vet! Most cat owners say that when their cat is acting healthy, they don’t pay attention to the signs of aging, and are not sure what signs to even look for.”

“Unnoticed signs add up to cat owners not taking their cats to the vet on a yearly basis, which could lead to larger health issues, like a renal or urinary disease. Royal Canin and I are asking everyone to take the pledge to take their cat to the vet every year. Head on over to www.royalcanin.com/cathealth to take the pledge and learn more about cat health,” she said.

Motivations

Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, “Even after acting for 25 years, I still can’t believe I get to essentially play pretend for a living. I feel lucky every day to do what I do!”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “The world of acting, and the world itself, is constantly changing. Know that you’re never alone – lean on your friends and family if you have to – and be prepared to roll with the punches.”

Digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “Being an actress in the digital age has taught me a lot about the importance of adapting throughout my career. Growing up, you only had access to shows once a week or could only see a movie in the theater, then have to wait for it to come out on DVD/VHS!”

“Today, the game has totally changed,” she admitted. “Everything – new and old – is so accessible. I don’t think it’s a bad thing, I think it’s exciting. It gives audiences new ways to access your work, whether it’s safely watching it in the comfort of their own home during these crazy times or visiting the theaters.”

Regarding her definition of the word success, she concluded, “Living a life that feels authentic and fulfilling.”

