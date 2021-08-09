Connect with us

Karrueche Tran makes history at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

Karrueche Tran made history last month at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. She is the first person of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent to win an Emmy Award (Daytime or Primetime). Digital Journal has the scoop.

Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran winning a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award. Photo Courtesy of NATAS, Daytime Emmys
Karrueche Tran winning a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award. Photo Courtesy of NATAS, Daytime Emmys

She won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program” for playing Vivian Johnson-Garrett in the digital series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin, where she bested fellow nominees Midori Frances (“Dash & Lily), Sharon Lawrence (“The Gaze”), Sarah Joy Brown (“Studio City”), and Jade Harlow (“The Bay”).

Jodi Long, who won for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program” for playing Mrs. Basil E in “Dash & Lily,” also made history becoming the first Asian-American actress to win a Daytime Emmy Award.

In addition, as Digital Journal reported, “The Bay” actors earned Emmy recognition for the same-sex marriage storyline, filmed during the pandemic.

Aside from Karrueche, the show won a total of four 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program” for Kristos Andrews, “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program” for Mike Manning, and Chiara D’Ambrosio for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program.”

The trailer of Season 6 of “The Bay” may be seen below.

To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Karreuche Tran, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.

