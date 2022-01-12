Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Kanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin: Billboard

The mercurial Kanye West anticipates traveling to Moscow later this year, according to Billboard.

Published

Kanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin: Billboard
Kanye West performs in September 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada - Copyright AFP Menahem KAHANA
Kanye West performs in September 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada - Copyright AFP Menahem KAHANA

The mercurial Kanye West anticipates traveling to Moscow later this year, according to Billboard, a trip that will see him hold a Sunday Service performance and meet with President Vladimir Putin.

West heads to Russia as he works on new business deals with Aras Agalarov — the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire businessman with ties to Donald Trump — and Agalarov’s musician son Emin, the music outlet said, citing West’s advisor Ameer Sudan.

“He will be spending a lot of time” in the country, Sudan told Billboard, saying it will be “a second home” for Ye, who legally changed his name last year.

The rapper’s Sunday Service shows are church-esque concerts featuring gospel choirs that he began holding in 2019.

Ye, 44, is no stranger to questionable forays into the political world, having launched an unsuccessful bid for the American presidency in 2020 as an independent candidate of the Birthday Party.

In 2018 he met with then-president Trump for a surreal tete-a-tete that included a hug between the two and an on-camera rant.

Neither the prospect of travel restrictions nor potential criticism over building ties in Russia would deter Ye, according to Sudan.

“Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things. And it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye — he can’t be controlled,” Sudan said.

“This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. What are they going to say?”

In this article:Kanye west, Russia
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

World

Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter, unveiled by the US Mint.

19 hours ago

Life

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The Pacific Northwest, including coastal British Columbia, Washongton and parts of Oregon are preparing for another atmospheric river this week. Source - North Shore...

14 hours ago

Business

European stocks bounce back on eve of US inflation data

Europe's major equity markets rebounded Tuesday from recent falls, despite earlier Asian losses.

18 hours ago

Life

U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for Canada due to Omicron spread

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department advised against travel to neighboring Canada.

15 hours ago