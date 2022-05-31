Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

K-pop super band BTS says ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes

South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS used a White House visit Tuesday to call out a growth in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.

Published

K-pop supergroup BTS says at the White House it's 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States
K-pop supergroup BTS says at the White House it's 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States - Copyright AFP ARIS MESSINIS
K-pop supergroup BTS says at the White House it's 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States - Copyright AFP ARIS MESSINIS

South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS used a White House visit Tuesday to call out a growth in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.

The singer Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, said through a translator ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden that the group is “devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes.”

Another member, Suga, appealed for tolerance, saying, “It’s not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

All seven members of the K-pop sensation took to the White House briefing room podium, briefly addressing reporters who were assembled for the daily back-and-forth with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Dressed in matching dark suits and ties, with white shirts, the boy band came to the White House with a serious message.

Biden issued the invitation to “discuss the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years,” the White House said.

Anti-Asian sentiment and violence in the US have grown during the coronavirus pandemic in a trend many blame on fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump often blamed the pandemic, which originated with an outbreak in Wuhan, China, as “the China virus” and also mocked the deadly virus as “kung flu.”

The trend stands out within a general rise in violent crime, with the ugliest incident taking place in the Atlanta area, where a man shot dead eight people at massage spas, six of them Asian women.

The White House praised BTS’ floppy haired, stylish sensations as “youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

Band members, all in their 20s and who frequently appear wearing earrings and lipstick, have given a voice to a generation comfortable with gender fluidity.

They are credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and their label enjoyed a surge in profits despite holding fewer concerts during the pandemic.

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person to become president, has often reached out to young celebrities and social media influencers to try and inject some glamor into his team’s messaging on social and health issues.

These included pop singer Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers in campaigns to persuade young Americans to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

In this article:Biden, BTS, k-pop, Music, Politics, Racism, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

La Nina is behaving badly and could impact Caribbean hurricanes

La Nina is a natural but potent weather event linked to more drought and wildfires in the western United States and more Atlantic hurricanes. 

23 hours ago
Boris Johnson was fined for attending one of the parties but refuses to resign Boris Johnson was fined for attending one of the parties but refuses to resign

World

Ex-Tory leader predicts UK’s Johnson to face confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face a vote among his own MPs to end his tenure in power as soon as next week.

6 hours ago
Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine - Copyright AFP...

11 hours ago
Eleven of Denmark's 14 parties have urged voters to say 'yes' to dropping the opt-out Eleven of Denmark's 14 parties have urged voters to say 'yes' to dropping the opt-out

World

Denmark votes on scrapping EU defence opt-out

After staying out of the European Union's common defence policy for 30 years, Denmark votes Wednesday in a referendum.

18 hours ago