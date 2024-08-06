Justin Gaston talks about ‘God’s Country Song’ on Great American Family

Justin Gaston in 'God's Country Song.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actor and musician Justin Gaston chatted about starring in the film “God’s Country Song,” which will premiere on Saturday, August 10, on Great American Family.

The synopsis is: Only God knows if Noah can be the man and father he’s meant to be. Will Noah (Justin Gaston) stop chasing selfish dreams, heal broken relationships, and start down God’s path for his future?

“That movie was great. It was really good,” he said about his experience dong this movie. “We filmed it a while ago and it came out on Pure Flix, and now, I am excited they are going to broadcast it on Great American Family, where it will be seen by a broader audience.”

Working with Mariel Hemingway and John Laughlin

“Working with Mariel Hemingway was a real pleasure and I hope I get to work with her again,” he said.

“Mariel is so fun to work with. We laughed a lot, which really helped us with a lot of our scenes. We were able to connect very quickly, and she just had a great sense of humor. She is a very natural and giving actress, and she has a way of putting you at ease,” he elaborated.

“I loved playing with John Laughlin, who played my father,” he said. “John has a very big presence, and that was helpful on my end of things. A lot of our scenes were tense because of the way my character left home, and dealing with the loss of my character’s brother, and the hurt” he explained.

“A lot of our scenes are confrontational. John Laughlin is such a great actor, and it was easy to play off of him,” he added.

Subbing on ‘The Young and The Restless’ on CBS

Gaston spoke about subbing on “The Young and The Restless” for the character Chance Chancellor during the COVID pandemic, which allowed him to play opposite Melissa Ordway, his real-life wife (as they were doing intimate scenes together as Chance is her character, Abby Newman’s, love interest on the show).

“Obviously, it was a lot of fun working with Melissa,” he said. “I’ve known everyone on the show for so long. It is somewhat of a family at this point.”

“It was a lot of fun, and I would love to do it again at some point,” he added.

Playing Ben Weston in ‘Days of Our Lives’

On playing Ben Weston in “Days of Our Lives,” Gaston recalled, “That was fun. It was great but short-lived. I was on ‘Days of Our Lives’ for a little while, and it was a machine.”

“This soap opera is a machine that has been running for a long time… you either hop on the train or you don’t. ‘Days of Our Lives’ was a really good learning experience for me,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, Gaston shared, “I am working on some new music, and I am working on some production. Also, I want to spend as much time as I can with my two daughters Olivia and Sophie.”

Superpower of choice

If Gaston were to have any superpower, it would be “teleportation.” “That would be such a great superpower to have since it would allow me to spend more time with family,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he remarked, “Success is so relative, obviously. Success, to me, is doing what I love and being able to help support my family while spending as much time as possible with them.”

“Being surrounded by people you love, giving them all you can, and serving them well. Also, raising my children to love and know God,” he said.

Closing thoughts on ‘God’s Country Song’

For fans and viewers, Gaston remarked, “The heart of this movie is God’s love, and his redemptive nature. Noah goes off, in a Prodigal Son way, and he falls off. You see it through the parent’s love for him and the way that they take him and his son back in, you really get to see God’s redemptive nature.”

“I hope people take away God’s love for us and God’s redemptive nature,” he concluded.

To learn more about Justin Gaston, follow him on Instagram.