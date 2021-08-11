Justin Fabus talks about ‘The Aftermath’ EP, his music inspirations, and Billy Joel

Singer-songwriter Justin Fabus. Photo Credit: Kristi Telnov

Singer-songwriter Justin Fabus chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new EP “The Aftermath,” and he revealed his dream collaboration choice in music.

On the song selection process for the new EP, he said, “I typically write from instances or inspirations I’m experiencing at that time in life. I never just wake up one day and tell myself I’m gonna start writing a new EP or album today. It’s always a very organic experience for me when it comes to writing.”

When asked about his personal favorite song on the EP, he responded, “It’s hard to pick just one, but if I had to, I would have to say ‘Run.’ It was inspired by my dog Reyna and our good friend Mary Maloney and the faith in their journeys to walk again.”

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “Pretty much anything can spark inspiration for me when it comes to my music and songwriting. Each song on this EP takes you on a different journey. There are themes of reminiscing and self-growth. As well as love and faith.”

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, “I think there are a lot of pros and cons just like with anything. The music business is changing each and every day.”

Fabus listed Billy Joel as his dream collaboration choice in music. “Billy Joel is the reason I became a musician in the first place. The other would have to be Halsey. She is an amazing songwriter with such a unique voice,” he said.

On his definition of the word success, he said, “It has definitely changed as I’ve gotten older. At first, it meant to be the biggest artist in the world with numerous hit songs and records. But now the word success to me is waking up and being proud and happy with what you’re setting out to do each and every day.”

Fabus concluded about his new EP, “I’ve always set out with each new record wanting it to sound completely different from the last one. I think there’s at least one song on this project that no matter who you are or what your beliefs and music preference is, it will resonate with you.”

To learn more about singer-songwriter Justin Fabus and his new music, follow him on Instagram, and visit his website.