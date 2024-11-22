Josie Davis talks about her new holiday movie ‘Festival of Trees’

Josie Davis in the 'Festival of Trees.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv.

Actress Josie Davis (“Charles in Charge”) chatted about her new holiday film “Festival of Trees,” which will premiere on UPtv Sunday, November 24th.

‘Festival of Trees’ rom-com

“It was really fun,” she admitted. “We had such great people. The two people that played my assistants, Nicole and Erin, were so funny. We created this whole world. I brought a bunch of personal objects that I gave them, so we had this entire relationship off-camera, and we brought this energy and this whole world in with us.”

“We made it so much bigger and better than what the script had,” she said. “There was all this behavior and excitement.”

The synopsis is: Jacquie Miller (Kate Miner) is an interior designer desperate to catch a break. The city’s annual Festival of Trees decorating competition, known for putting local artists on the map, may be just the answer!

Competing with the city’s top designers is not for the faint of heart. With the help of her quirky assistant, a charming stranger and an inspirational young girl, Jacquie embarks on a humor-filled and heart-warming journey to create a tree that will knock the stockings off of Santa himself.

Playing Alice in ‘Festival of Trees’

She was drawn to her character, Alice, for several reasons. “I played this horrible person, but I made her really funny,” she said. “It was so much fun to be nutty and crazy like that.”

“I’ve played a lot of leads in Lifetime movies, and I’ve played the villain a few times, and those were the audience’s favorites,” she noted.

Davis revealed that she had actually bought a Christmas tree from Trader Joe’s that was a foot and a half tall, and now it is three feet tall and two feet wide. “The tree is actually still alive and people had told me that I wouldn’t be able to keep it alive,” she admitted.

‘Glowzies‘ movie

Davis noted that she is also playing a comedic villain in “Glowzies,” which stars James Remar. “It is actually a kids movie and it’s on Apple TV among other platforms,” she said.

Future plans

On her future plans, Davis shared that she is writing a book and she will be producing a movie as well. “I have to find the right script,” she said.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, she said, “Only do it if you absolutely love acting. Don’t do it to try and be famous. It is such a brutal and difficult business. Ever since I’ve started, it has been so up and down.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Davis said, “Exposing it all.” “I am writing a memoir,” she said.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Davis remarked, “Doing what you really believe that you are meant to do.”

“It also has to do with your personal life, love life and your family,” she said. “Success is about being balanced in all of those areas.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Festival of Trees’ movie

For fans and viewers, she stated about the new UPtv film “Festival of Trees,” “I hope this movie inspires other people to be deep, and to help other people, and to look at life in a deeper way… that would be great. I would like people to get that meaning out of the script.”

“I want people to laugh, and to feel warm,” she concluded.

To learn more about actress Josie Davis, follow her on Instagram.