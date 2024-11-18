Josh Wiggins talks about starring in the action thriller ‘Armor’

Jason Patric and Josh Wiggins in 'Armor.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.

Actor Josh Wiggins chatted about starring in the new action film “Armor,” which will be released in theaters, On Digital and On Demand on November 22nd via Lionsgate.

The movie stars Jason Patric, Sylvester Stallone, Dash Mihok, Josh Wiggins, Blake Shields and Erin Ownbey.

Synopsis of the thriller

The synopsis is: Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric star in an action-packed thriller about the lengths one man will go to save what’s left of his family and reclaim his own life.

James (Jason Patric) and his son Casey (Josh Wiggins) are armored truck drivers tasked with delivering a suspicious package. After a violent ambush on the road, James and Casey are trapped until they discover the value of what they have been carrying and join forces to outgun and outwit their attackers.

“It was great… it was a lot of fun,” he admitted. “It was my first time doing an action movie so it was a new experience and a lot of fun.”

Playing Casey

On playing his character, Wiggins said, “I play Casey and me and my father are armored car drivers and we get attacked by a guy named Sylvester Stallone, and we are basically fighting for our lives and our relationship.”

“I am used to this type of performance because I’ve done a lot of dramas, so that’s my wheelhouse,” he admitted.

Working with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric

On working with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric, he said, “It was awesome… they are total pros, and they knew what they were doing. There was a lot of collaboration with Jason. Also, watching Stallone work was great; he had complete command on the set. I was lucky to be working with two veterans for sure.”

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, he reflected, “What I want people to take away from this is the father and son relationship, and being able to repair those things. That’s mainly what I took away. We live in divisive times. It is about remembering family relationships and working to mend them.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “Whatever life throws at me… that’s what I am doing. I am blowing in the wind.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Wiggins said, “It’s weird being a part of that generation. You remember what it was like before, but you also grew up around social media and the Internet, so you’ve lived in both worlds. It is changing a lot.”

“Our humanity as a whole is still adapting to it and will continue to adapt to it, and hopefully, we can find an equilibrium. Right now, there is a lot of work to be done,” he added.

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he responded, “Honestly, just the first movie I did. That really changed the trajectory of my entire life because I didn’t plan to be an actor… I just fell into it, and then, it completely changed my life.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Figuring it out.”

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “flight.” “That has always been my goal,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he revealed, “Being happy with your life, yourself, and the people around you.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Armor’

For viewers and fans, he remarked, “Call your dad. If you have stuff going on in your family just keep going, and keep maintaining it, and remember what is important.”

To learn more about actor Josh Wiggins, follow him on Instagram.