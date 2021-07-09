Connect with us

Josh Plasse featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Actor, writer, and producer Josh Plasse was recently featured on “Live On Air with Steven Cuoco” on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Josh Plasse
Josh Plasse. Photo Credit: Alex Saxon
“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by acclaimed media professional Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting.

Plasse is based in Los Angeles, California. He is dedicated to bringing personal and impactful stories to the screen. He wrote and will produce his rodeo drama series, “Ride.” The pilot was optioned and fully financed by Southern Stories, LLC. He’s now gearing up to shoot his company’s first feature film, “Yucca Valley,” this winter in Oklahoma. 

Most recently, Plasse wrapped a three-episode arc on the new “iCarly” revival opposite Miranda Cosgrove. He was also tapped by MGM to play Luke Baxter in the drama series “The Baxters.” He stars beside Roma Downey (“Touched By An Angel”) and Ted McGinley (“Married With Children”). The series follows Luke Baxter’s return to faith after he witnesses a tragic church shooting that takes the life of his father-in-law.

An avid fan of sports, Plasse won the 2012 East Coast Golden Gloves Championship, and is currently writing the true story of world champion boxer Chris Van Heerden.

Fans and listeners can listen to Plasse’s interview live at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio website by clicking here. They can also listen to it on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

For more information on actor, boxer, and producer Josh Plasse, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Josh Plasse in late June of 2021.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

