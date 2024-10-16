Jordan Tellez talks about opening for Nick Cater on his 2024 ‘Who I Am’ Tour

Jordan Tellez and Nick Carter. Photo Courtesy of Jordan Tellez.

Singer-songwriter Jordan Tellez chatted about opening for Nick Cater on his 2024 “Who I Am” Tour.

Opening for Nick Carter

On his experience opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his 2024 solo tour, he remarked, “It was nothing short of a dream. Just sharing the stage with a legend of the genre was crazy. Life-changing activities.”

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. Photo Credit: Lisa Hiser

“The thing I appreciate most about Nick Carter was how easy it was talking to him,” Tellez admitted. “Nick treated me like a person, he could relate to me, and work with me. Nick is a great guy.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, Tellez shared, “My inspiration for my music is all based on personal stories. These are more poems than songs. This all comes organically from my heart.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he revealed, “My plans for the future are to drop good amounts of content and progress in everything I do. I need to keep moving forward, contacting established people and doing as many shows as possible.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he responded, “It’s such a blessing being a part of the digital age.”

“This makes life limitless and it’s now possible to market everywhere in the world. I’m blessed with many opportunities because of the digital age,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, he said, “My best advice for up-and-coming artists is seriously to never give up.. this will work if it is meant to. Keep staying passionate and organic.”

Dream duet choice in music: The Chainsmokers

Tellez listed “The Chainsmokers” as his dream duet choice in music. “The Chainsmokers, hands down. Nothing less,” he said.

8. The word success is defined as the accomplishment of a purpose. My purpose is to spread love and true lyrics to those in need and those who want help. My music is meant to be an outlet or an escape from reality, an escape to utopia. I have seen success and I’m slowly becoming addicted.

Message for his fans

For his fans, he expressed, “Thank you so much for sticking with me. I’ve made little traction before this and those who stayed with me are the people I’ll remember when I make it. I love you guys!”

To learn more about Jordan Tellez, follow him on Instagram.