Jonathan Kim talks about starring in ‘Brilliant Minds’ on NBC

Jonathan Kim. Photo Credit: Andre Widjaja Photography

Actor Jonathan Kim chatted about starring in “Brilliant Minds” on NBC.

How was your experience in ‘Brilliant Minds’?

Working on Brilliant Minds was an incredible experience. Collaborating with other creatives I’ve admired and respected was such a rewarding moment. Everyone on set was so welcoming.

On my first day, Ashleigh LaThrop, who plays Ericka, left the sweetest welcome note in my trailer, which instantly made me realize how tight knit everyone was.

Walking onto the set, I was blown away by the attention to detail in the set design – it was like stepping into a real hospital.

What did you like most about your character?

I really admire Max because he’s level-headed and leads with both his heart and compassion, even in high-pressure situations.

He is someone who reacts quickly but always considers others, which is a quality I admire and strive for in my own life.

What did this drama series teach you about yourself?

This show dives deeply into the human psyche and mental health, which I found both inspiring and eye-opening. It’s made me even more determined to advocate for mental health awareness, especially within the Asian community, where it’s not always openly discussed.

It’s a reminder of how important it is to break those barriers and start conversations.

What do your plans for the future include?

I’m really excited about what’s ahead. In 2025, I have a movie coming out where I got to lead my first action dark comedy, Jin and the Wild Dog. That was an incredible project to be a part of.

Another film I worked on called The Mother and the Bear is still making the festival rounds, so I’m hoping for some overseas travel for both work and a bit of fun.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age?

There are definitely pros and cons to living in the digital age. On one hand, it connects us and keeps us informed, but on the other, the sheer amount of information can sometimes feel overwhelming.

When it comes to mental health, I think it’s crucial to use digital media intentionally to learn, grow, and stay productive but also to set boundaries. Take breaks, go for a walk, and disconnect when you need to. Balance is key.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Focus on controlling the things that are within your power, and that ultimately comes down to the work itself. Hone your craft by staying in classes and continuing to grow. But also, expand your perspective.

Travel, experience life, and take it all in. Those experiences enrich your work as much as technical skills do.

What does the word “success” mean to you?

Success is such a personal concept. For me, it’s about finding joy in the process and the journey rather than the destination.

In acting, there are so many highs and lows, so building a strong foundation to stay grounded is essential. Sharing your wins with loved ones is also a big part of success for me.

One of the highlights of my career was having my parents walk the red carpet with me at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September. That moment was unforgettable and will forever be a core memory.

What would you like to tell our readers about ‘Brilliant Minds‘?

Brilliant Minds is a show with so much heart. As a fan of the series, I’ll admit I ended up ugly crying during the pilot episode.

It’s a show society needs right now, reminding us that even if you feel “othered,” those unique aspects of who you are bring a fresh perspective and can make a real difference in the world.

