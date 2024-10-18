Connect with us

Jonathan Bennett talks about ‘The Groomsmen First Look’ and Hallmark ‘Jingle Stop Tour’

Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls”) chatted about his new Hallmark film “The Groomsmen First Look,” and being a part of the Hallmark “Jingle Stop Tour.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett. Photo Credit: Pooya Nabei, Hallmark Media.
Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls” alum) chatted about his new Hallmark film “The Groomsmen First Look,” and being a part of the Hallmark “Jingle Stop Tour.”

For the 15th anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas,” Hallmark spready joy to fans with the first-ever “Jingle Stop Tour.”

‘Jingle Stop Tour’ at Hudson Yards in New York

“I am so excited to be here at Hallmark Channel’s ‘Jingle Stop Tour,’ which kicks off our 15th annual Countdown to Christmas here in New York City at Hudson Yards,” Bennett said.

“We have all the Hallmark stars and so many surprises,” Bennett revealed. “We are going to kick off Countdown to Christmas in the biggest way possible, and we will do it with so much joy and cheer, which is the only way that Hallmark knows how.”

‘The Groomsmen First Look’ rom-com

“I am so excited for the Groomsmen trilogy, which is my new trilogy on Hallmark+, which dropped on October 17th,” he said.

Bennett shared that he really enjoyed working with Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt.

“It’s a love story told from a guy’s point of view so it has a little Deadpool and Wolverine bromance energy to it, and I think the fans are going to love it,” he added.

‘Halloween Wars’

“We are in Season 14 of Halloween Wars right now. You can catch me on Halloween Wars on Sunday nights on the Food Network,” he said.

Christmas Con in New Jersey and Hallmark Cruise

“The fans can also catch me at Christmas Con in New Jersey and on the Hallmark Cruise, which is coming up in November,” Bennett said.

“We also have a Hallmark Kansas City Experience… it will be so much Christmas and so much Hallmark. Nobody does Christmas like Hallmark,” Bennett concluded.

To learn more about Jonathan Bennett, follow him on Instagram.

