Johnny Wactor and Sofia Mattsson to participate in a virtual ‘General Hospital’ fan event

On July 8, actors Johnny Wactor and Sofia Mattsson of “General Hospital” will be participating in a virtual fan event. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Johnny Wactor
Actor Johnny Wactor. Photo Credit: North Birch Prod
Actor Johnny Wactor. Photo Credit: North Birch Prod

Wactor plays Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” while Mattsson portrays Sasha Gilmore. In the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” Sasha is currently pregnant with Brando’s baby.

This Zoom fan event staring Johnny Wactor and Sofia Mattsson is produced by Coastal Entertainment. For more information on this upcoming online event, click here.

Wactor will also be a part of the GH Fantasy events that will take place in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey on September 19, and in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9. To learn more about these upcoming GH Fantasy events, check out the official website.

To learn more about actor Johnny Wactor, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.

