Johnny Greenlaw. Photo Courtesy of Johnny Greenlaw.

Actor, director, and producer Johnny Greenlaw talks about his new film “The Refugee.”

The synopsis is: While searching for the American soldier who saved her life as a child, an artist and refugee from Iraq happens upon her own American dream.

Greenlaw wrote and directed the movie.

How did ‘The Refugee’ come about?

I found myself conflicted by all the things going on in the world today. The refugee crisis abroad and at our own border, the way our American veterans are forgotten after returning from war and how divided we have become within our own political landscape.

I found myself wanting to do more, but did nothing. In the news I would see images of refugee children abroad, beaten, bloodied or worse and here at home families being separated at the border.

I’d shake my head and simply move on with my life. Living in New York City, I have seen way too many people living in despair and on the streets.

I used to stop and give them food or money, but those days have become farther and fewer between. I started to ignore these people, not even looking at them, stepping over them rather than helping them. Even worse, many of these homeless people are U.S. Veterans.

A sick feeling comes over me when I see them, I would think to myself, “in this great country of ours, we can’t even take care of those brave men and women defending it?” But I do nothing.

I was not happy with who I was becoming, I could no longer sit on the sidelines and do nothing about it. Wanting to shine a light on these issues, I set off to write my next film, “The Refugee.”

I’m making this movie to bring people together, to restore our faith in humanity and reinvigorate the American dream by bringing these characters’ lives to light and showing the humanity they possess.

At the end of the day, we all want the same things, to live a free life, to love, to heal, to be a part of something. I’m hopeful that “The Refugee” will cross all borders and bring people together.

What was your favorite part of the filmmaking process?

I really get excited for production days, this is when the magic happens. All the writing, casting and planning leads up to this moment when you are on set and ready to shoot. This is where we make it happen.

No more talking about it, figuring things out, we are actually doing it. I really love this part of the process.

What did this screenplay teach you about yourself?

It taught me to look inward and reflect more on my life and how I can make an impact in my community and the world. I realized that the American Dream is more than just words, it’s a feeling people have and want around the world.

As I spoke to more people, I realized we have more in common than we do differences.

What do your plans for the future include?

“The Refugee” has just been released on digital platforms so we are excited to share the film with an audience. I am also working on a new screenplay about artificial intelligence and its effects on humans. We plan to shoot this new film in 2025.

What was it like working with Kelly Karavites?

Kelly Karavites and I have been working on film projects for over ten years now. He has been a great producing partner on our films. He is also a fantastic actor and plays fun and quirky roles in our films.

In “The Refugee,” he plays theater producer Reggie Gates and is awesome in that role. He always brings such life and nuance to his performances, I love working with Kelly.

It’s always nice to find people like Kelly to work with and collaborate with on these film projects. He is a big believer and supporter of indie films and cinema.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

I feel like it’s a double-edged sword. On one end there is so much more opportunity than there was ten years ago. Our films now can be released and seen by a wide audience. The opportunities are amazing.

On the flip side, because it is much easier now to get a film made there are too many films out there creating a vast sea of films for people to watch, almost too many films.

We must always create differentiators in our work to stand out from the very crowded movie landscape, a challenge I welcome.

What is your advice for young and aspiring filmmakers?

Find your voice and follow it. This is the one place we can stand out from the crowd, there is only one of you. Do not try to be something else, there will be many people out there telling you to do this or do that or tell this kind of story.

Do not listen to those people! Find things that you like and that inspire you and run in that direction.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success for me starts at home. My wife Lauren and daughters Kate and Layla are the most important in my life so I want to make sure we are all good at home. I work my way out from there into my community and work.

As far as success in the film world, I hope to direct films that inspire people and it wouldn’t hurt to make some money doing the things we love, for me that’s storytelling and making movies.

What would you like to tell our readers about “The Refugee”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

There are so many films out there that lack a strong story and real emotion. The Refugee has these things and more. I promise you if you watch this film you will feel uplifted and hopeful about life.

For me, I love watching a movie that inspires me in some way and I believe “The Refugee” will do that for you, give it a watch and see.

“The Refugee” is available to stream on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

