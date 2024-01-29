Johnathon Schaech talks about starring in ‘Suitable Flesh’ and ‘Blue Ridge’ series

Johnathon Schaech in 'Blue Ridge' series. Photo Courtesy of Cowboy Way Channel.

Actor Johnathon Schaech chatted about starring in the horror film “Suitable Flesh,” and in the new series “Blue Ridge,” which will premiere on April 7 on the Cowboy Way Channel.

‘Suitable Flesh’

“Suitable Flesh” was directed by Joe Lynch and aside from Schaech, it stars Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison, and Barbara Crampton.

The synopsis is: Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby (Heather Graham) becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder; however, it leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.

Working with Heather Graham

On doing this horror movie, he said, “It was great. Working with Heather Graham was incredible. I’ve been both a friend and a fan of hers. When I was offered that role, and Heather was a part of it, it was just dynamite.

“Heather is just a cool human being and a pleasure to work with,” he admitted. “She was so much fun and a very giving actress. Some of those scenes were very intimate and I couldn’t have found a better scene partner than her. She was on fire. That whole experience was so much fun.”

‘Blue Ridge’ series

“Blue Ridge” follows new sheriff, a former Green Beret Justin Wise as he and his two deputies start investigating a murder in a town at the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains.

It is based on the 2020 film “Blue Ridge,” which was directed by Brent Christy. This series (of the same name) expands on the film’s storyline, where Schaech reprises the lead role as Sheriff Justin Wise. “I am excited about that,” he admitted. “Gary Wheeler makes projects that people absolutely love.”

“I want people to be entertained with ‘Blue Ridge’. I want for people to escape for 45 to 50 minutes (the duration of each episode) into that world, where they can forget their troubles and sorrows, or maybe we can help them get through that,” he added.

Working with A Martinez and Jesse Kove

“I worked with A Martinez in this series, and he is a phenomenal actor,” Schaech said. “A Martinez is the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with so that says a lot. He brings an arsenal with him every time.”



“Working with Jesse Kove was a lot of fun too. I can’t wait for people to see us go head to head in it. We made each of those scenes sizzle,” he teased.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Schaech said, “Patience.”

If he were to have any superpower, he responded, “I think I have it, and that’s the power of truth. I’m a truth seeker.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It is different. Back in the day, I was a film actor so everything was about my films and when they were coming out in the theaters.”

“Then, you start working in TV and it is just a different gig, really. Same work but a different gig. Now, people can watch ‘Bridge Ridge’ on Smart TV or Roku. It will be different but a lot of fun,” he added.

AI on the future of the entertainment industry

“I think AI is here and it is not going anywhere,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see John Wayne star in a movie soon with the help of AI,” he said with a sweet laugh. “Art should be human. We need it; that’s the only way we can find purpose and expression in life. Art is just what we need more than anything.”

Advice for hopefuls that wish to go into acting

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “be open and don’t quit.”

Success

He defined the word success simply as “freedom.” “Freedom in everything… Freedom to be present and getting past all the things that hold you back from being who you truly are. Family matters,” he explained.

To learn more about actor Johnathon Schaech, follow him on Instagram.