John Schneider talks about starring in ‘Perfect Crime,’ caricature at Sardi’s

Veteran actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) chatted about starring in the Off-Broadway play “Perfect Crime,” and getting his own caricature at Sardi’s.
Veteran actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) chatted about starring in the Off-Broadway play “Perfect Crime,” and getting his own caricature at Sardi’s.

‘Perfect Crime’ Off-Broadway show

Schneider discussed being a part of the Off-Broadway show “Perfect Crime,” which he will be performing until Sunday, February 2nd.

“I’ve enjoyed being a part of ‘Perfect Crime’ because of the amazing woman named Catherine Russell,” he said.

“The show ‘Perfect Crime’ is a perfect combination of how you act on camera and how you act on stage because it is so intimate. The front row is so close; the audience is in the show,” he elaborated.

Playing Inspector James Ascher

On playing his character Inspector James Ascher, he said, “I like that he uses his charm against people. He’s a little more crafty than I think people realize Ascher is.”

John Schnedier posing with his caricature at Sardi's
John Schnedier posing with his caricature at Sardi’s. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Caricature at Sardi’s

On having his own caricature unveiled at Sardi’s, he said, “Oh my Gosh, to be on the wall of Sardi’s is one of those dreams that you don’t even bother having, because it’s for all those people that you grew up watching.”

“This is a 64-year-old’s dream come true,” he admitted. “I am so honored to be a part of this caricature collection at Sardi’s. To be on these hallowed walls is a dream come true. I thank you so much.”

John Schnedier with his caricature at Sardi's
John Schnedier with his caricature at Sardi’s. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Schneider praised his wife, Dee Dee, for being his “disco ball” and he thanked her in his affecting speech.

“Dee Dee has been nothing but a lifesaver. When you think God isn’t paying attention, He is. God can turn your worst nightmare into a dream come true, so I thank Him and I thank Dee Dee,” Schneider expressed.

He also thanked his brother, “The Honorable” Robert Schneider, who is the mayor of Stamford, New York, for ‘being a catalyst for so many things.”

“For me, it’s a dream come true; it truly is,” he reiterated.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Schneider stated, “Here’s to wonderful things for all of you. Don’t dare have a small dream. What is the purpose of a small dream? Dream it as big as you possibly can. Thank you all very much.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Schneider said, “Success means waking up in the morning happy.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Perfect Crime’

For fans and viewers, he remarked about “Perfect Crime,” “Don’t let anyone underestimate you, and if they do, use it against them.”

To learn more about John Schneider, follow him on Instagram.

