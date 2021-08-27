John-Paul Lavoisier talks about ‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ on Hallmark

John-Paul Lavoisier. Photo Credit: Tom Korbee

Actor John-Paul Lavoisier (“One Life to Live” fame) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his upcoming film “Finding Love in Mountain View” on the Hallmark Channel, “Beacon Hill,” and being an actor in the digital age.

‘Finding Love in Mountain View’

In this film, directed by Sandra L. Martin, Lavoisier co-stars along with Danielle C. Ryan and Myko Olivier. The synopsis is as follows: After learning she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.

“Everything was lovely and perfect while doing this film,” Lavoisier said. “Everybody was so nice, the director Sandra L. Martin was just wonderful. The set was very warm and welcoming. Production was always on top of things.”

“I had to cut my hair really short for this movie, which I was happy to do,” he admitted. “I tried my best to not come off as a jerk. I’m the uptight business guy.”

Although they might not have too many scenes today, Lavoisier praised his co-star Myko Olivier for being a “really nice guy,” and he noted that they both share an affinity for magic.

John-Paul Lavoisier in ‘Finding Love in Mountain View.’ Photo Courtesy of Hallmark, Crown Media.

‘Beacon Hill’

He played the role of Eric Preston in Season 1 of “Beacon Hill.” “The best part about ‘Beacon Hill’ is seeing Hillary B. Smith so it was nice to work with her and be a part of something with her again,” he said. “Hillary is fantastic and I still keep in touch with Robert S. Woods, who played Bo on ‘One Life to Live.’ It was great to work with Melissa Archer again too.”

‘Winterthorne’ and ‘Ladies of the Lake’

Lavoisier had great words about Michael Caruso, who was the showrunner of “Ladies of the Lake” and “Winterthorne.” “Michael is so generous, he will break his back for you,” he said. “Michael helped me compile good material for my acting demo reel. I just love monologues, and Michael works wonders with that. I really enjoyed the monologue scene I had with Jessica Morris in ‘Ladies of the Lake’ and so did my management.”

Digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It’s tough but what is great about it is that you can make anything, anywhere, at any time. Simply put, the digital age is a double-edged sword.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “I’m getting older… Thank God.” “I am very happy. I am very in touch with myself and my aging body. I know what my limits are. I am very conscious of my abilities and my limits,” he said.

‘Days of Our Lives’

He also played the role of Philip Kiriakis in the NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.” “I really enjoyed working with Martha Madison on that show, she is so sweet and it is great to talk to her about her family and her restaurant. She is just a great person,” he said.

“I really enjoyed playing drunk scenes on that show, when my character was drunk. That was a lot of fun. I watched those scenes more than once,” he recalled.

Lavoisier is a fan of Yanni and Tony Spina

He shared that he is a huge fan of acclaimed Greek pianist, composer, and producer Yanni, whose concert film “Live at the Acropolis” is one of his all-time favorites to this day; moreover, he is a fan of the late magician Tony Spina, who impacted so many lives in the New York magic scene.

Success

Lavoisier defined the word success as “the ability to say ‘no’ without a consequence that wouldn’t matter to me.” “Success is picking and choosing your battles,” he said.

To learn more about actor John-Paul Lavoisier, check out his IMDb page.