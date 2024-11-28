John Devaney talks about executive producing the movie ‘City of Dreams’

John Devaney. Photo Courtesy of John Devaney.

Executive producer John Devaney chatted about the film “City of Dreams,” written and directed by Mohit Ramchandani, which deals with child trafficking.

Background on John Devaney

John Devaney is a leading financier based in Miami, Florida, with extensive expertise in structured finance bonds, real estate, and film financing.

Since 1999, Devaney has served as the founder and CEO of United Capital Markets, a pioneering firm in the modeling, research, and investment in complex structured finance credit.

This year, Devaney made a pivot in his career, directing his resources, creativity, and network towards supporting films that carry a powerful purpose.

He is the majority investor and producer in both “City of Dreams” and “The Prince,” working closely with the actors, directors, and distributors to ensure these important works of cinema can reach larger audiences and invoke real change.

Devaney is also the founder of Manor House Films.

Devaney on the movie ‘City of Dreams’

The film “City of Dreams” chronicles the journey of a Mexican boy named Jesús (Ari Lopez), a young farmer from rural Mexico, whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he is smuggled across the border and sold to a sweatshop in downtown Los Angeles.

“I am so proud to be a part of the team that made ‘City of Dreams’,” Devaney said. “I was very moved and inspired seeing the film, and I immediately connected with it, and supported the director Mohit and the rest of the team in helping bring the film to a much broader audience.”

On November 25th, a special New York City screening of “City of Dreams” took place at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) New York Theater, which was followed by a panel discussion with Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Mohit Ramchandani, and Devaney.

Devaney on Mira Sorvino

On having Mira Sorvino a part of this panel discussion, Devaney said, “I love Mira! I’ve worked with her now several times, and she is so committed to the issue. She has been working on these issues for over 20 years now.”

“Mira is a wonderful lady, she is very family-oriented, she has wonderful children and a loving husband. Her heart is in the right place. She does spend quite a bit of her time helping these organizations,” Devaney elaborated.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, Devaney shared, “It has really renewed for me feeling grateful for a lot of the things that I have right now. It reminded me that being kind to others is something that has always been really important to me.”

“I’ve become really busy over the last few years, and it was interesting because this film reminded me to connect back with my community,” he noted.

“It is like a new passion,” he admitted. “It lit a spark and I’ve gone through waves of really connecting on things like this that are important.”

“My wife and I continue to be really generous to our community,” he said. “This movie really made me feel very impassioned not only to help with my money but with my energy and to set a good example for other business leaders like myself.”

“Now, we have a wonderful team of 50 people (actors, influencers, celebrities and business leaders) that have helped support this project and this film, and also raise awareness on the topic of child trafficking,” he added.

Devaney on the issue of child trafficking in the U.S.

“This film does show kidnapping and that is where I become very angry, and I think there is a big problem in the United States right now with over 200,000 kids that have gone missing,” he acknowledged.

Devaney continued, “It’s a fairly large number of kids, unfortunately, that have been placed in the hands of other bad guys that are here… and they are held against their will, and they are forced to work. We need to find them, save them, and to talk about it.”

“When I got behind supporting the film, this is why I am doing it. I am using my own voice, raising awareness on the topic of child trafficking, and that is one of the important steps towards finding a solution,” he explained.

“My goal is for as many people as possible to see this movie,” Devaney added.

Closing thoughts on the ‘City of Dreams’ film

For viewers, Devaney remarked about “City of Dreams,” “I hope people watch the movie, and somehow can do their part to spread awareness. It’s going to take a big community of people in order to combat child trafficking.

“I’m trying to incite a discussion, and inspire a conversation. That’s really the most important thing… for folks to talk about this movie,” he concluded.

To learn more about John Devaney, follow him on Instagram.