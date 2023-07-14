Joe Nichols talks about his new country single ‘Brokenhearted’

Country singer Joe Nichols. Photo Credit: Ford Fairchild

Country artist Joe Nichols chatted about his new single “Brokenhearted,” and his tour.

‘Brokenhearted’

The song is a track on his latest studio offering “Good Day for Living.” “Brokenhearted” was written by such country songwriters as Rhett Akins, Marv Green, and John Thomas Harding. “It’s fun to have a fun country song,” he admitted. “This is not really your ordinary up-tempo party song, actually, the irony of it is that it is making fun of those type of songs. It’s a glass-raiser and a good-time song.”

“Benny Brown, the label head, sent it to me, and he always digs quality songs,” Nichols said. “When I heard the demo, I was pulling out of a parking garage, and I thought it was a hit the first time I heard it. I told him that if we could do this right, it would be a hit.”

“So far, the reception of ‘Brokenhearted’ is everything you would want, and more. People really reacted to it,” he said. “This song may be fun but it has a touch of melancholy to it.”

‘Good Day for Living’

A neo-traditionalist, Nichols’ previous radio single “Good Day for Living,” the title track of the album, peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, and No. 15 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts.

“That song had such a cool vibe to it,” Nichols admitted. “A song like this one doesn’t come around that often, it feels good, and fun. It’s a feel-good song.”

“It’s about waking up in the morning, stepping outside, feel the sunshine, and knowing that it’s going to be a good day,” he acknowledged.

“Good Day for Living” marked his first Top 20 single in nearly a decade. “That feels fantastic,” he said. “I didn’t realize it had been that long since a song performed that well.”

Longevity in the music industry

His career in the country music business has spanned over 20 years, and he has secured six singles at the top of the country charts.

A three-time Grammy nominee, Nichols was named “Top New Male Vocalist” by the Academy of Country Music in 2003, and he was honored with the “Horizon Award” by the Country Music Association (CMA).

On the key to longevity in the music industry, Nichols said, “I would like to sit here like a wise ole owl thinking that I’ve seen it all but it all feels brand new each day. There are new parts of this business that educate me every day, and there are new people that have come and gone over the last 20 years that have made an impact on me. Sometimes, it feels like I just started yesterday.”

2023 Tour

Nichols has been out on the road touring, bringing his music to the fans. “The tour has been going well. I don’t think I have been this busy since 2014,” he said. “Last year, I did 121 shows, and I think this year will be another 120. That’s a lot of shows in two years, that’s smoking.”

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, Nichols said, “Prayer is No. 1 these days, without a doubt. I am grateful for the things that I have, and I don’t worry about the things that I don’t have. That changes my outlook on life, and if anything goes wrong, I stop, reconnect and show gratitude, that way I can handle things.”

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to cure sicknesses and to heal people.” “If I could stop that with a magic touch, that is exactly what I would do because it would make the world happier,” he said.

Dream duet choices in music

Nichols, who was already fortunate to do two duets with Dolly Parton, listed Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Ashley McBryde, and Patty Loveless as his dream female duet choices in music.

“Brokenhearted” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

“I hope fans have a good time with this new single. This is one of those chances that I have to remain true to myself with a traditional country-sounding song. I hope people latch onto to it and get a good time out of it,” Nichols concluded.

To learn more about Joe Nichols, his new music and tour, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.