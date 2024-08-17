Joe Bonamassa talks about his ‘Live at The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra’ and touring

Joe Bonamassa. Photo Credit: Haluk Gurer Birmingham.

Grammy-nominated blues artist Joe Bonamassa chatted about his “Live at The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra” album, and touring.

On August 23 and 24, 2024, he will be performing at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

Bonamassa recently announced his Spring U.S. 2025 Tour, which will include a show at New York’s historic Beacon Theatre on February 27. “I am excited. I live really close to it. I get to walk to work,” he admitted.

‘Live at The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra’ album

His live concert film and album, “Live at The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums charts, which solidified Bonamassa’s record for the most No. 1s in the chart’s history.

His latest release also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Albums and Classical Crossover Album charts and No. 17 on the Top Album Sales chart.

“The best part was that we were No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Albums charts in the country. I am uniting people in both the blues and classical, who hate me equally for being No. 1 on those charts,” he said.

From this album, he listed “Twenty-Four Hour Blues,” “If Heartaches Were Nickles,” and “The Last Matador of Bayonne” as his personal favorites.

“I like how those songs came out,” he admitted. “There is a lot of cool stuff on that record. It’s a very interesting album; we took a lot of chances and risks with that. It came out great, and I think it’s our best, along with ‘Live from the Royal Albert Hall,” which came out in 2009.”

“With a 42-piece orchestra, the ‘Live at The Hollywood Bowl’ album definitely has an identity,” he added.

“I am super proud of this album,” he said. “I’ve never lost how lucky I am to play the Hollywood Bowel.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he responded, “I’ve been writing music my whole life. I have a pretty vast catalog of songs.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, “You have to deal with the cards that you are dealt. Musicians who don’t own labels are every hand at blackjack, where they are handed two twos. You have to play that losing hand and hope the dealer busts.

“At the end of the day, social media is good for free advertising,” he said. “In some ways, it brings people together, and in most ways, it divides us. It seems to be more important than actually living your life, which I’m not so sure is a good thing.”

Recent resurgence of vinyl

On the recent resurgence of vinyl, Bonamassa said, “It doesn’t make up for the loss of CDs, but it’s cool that people listen to vinyl. It’s a mechanical devise vs. a digital device. Sonically, you have to do the mastering differently, and you can’t have the bass as much. There are all those problems, and how many songs you can fit on a side.”

“Most modern records that are made in the last 35 years would have to be converted into a double album because CDs would fit 70 minutes,” he said. “All of my records from the past, up until ‘Blues Deluxe Vol. 2’ had to be double vinyl. That just tells you how long things have gotten.”

“I think vinyl is a great form to enjoy a record,” he admitted. “I think Jack White is doing a really great job. To me, he is the guy leading the charge of the resurgence of vinyl. He presses his own records.”

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring artists, Bonamassa said, “The minute something hits for you, that’s when the hard work starts. It doesn’t matter how hard you work to get to that spot (where something hits or your path changes), that’s where the hard work really begins.”

Career-defining moment: Playing at Royal Albert Hall

Bonamassa listed his performance at Royal Albert Hall in 2009 as a career-defining moment for him.

Joe Bonamassa: The three-time Grammy nominee

Throughout his career, he has earned three Grammy nominations for “Best Blues Album” for “Seesaw” in 2013, “Best Traditional Blues Album” for Live at the Greek Theatre” in 2016, and for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” for “Royal Tea” in 2022.

“Well, being a three-time loser, you get these nice Cartier medallions,” he said. “It is not going to change anything. I’m agnostic about Grammys. It is cool to be nominated and recognized by your peers, but I know the process. Let’s just say the best records don’t usually win the category.”

Best advice that he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he revealed, “Watch your money, and watch your women. That’s a direct quote from B.B. King.”

Dream collaboration choices

When asked about his dream duet choices, he remarked, “I’ve worked with a lot of cool people; I like anything that is organic… and not done by people other than the artists themselves.”

Favorite mottos to live by

Regarding his favorite mottos to live by, he said, “Just be nice. Also, give and receive. Just be nice to people… and don’t take s**t either. Know when to use the Italian temper.”

Success

Bonamassa equates success with “independence.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans, Bonamassa said, “Thank you. Seriously, thank you! A lot of them have been with me my whole life, and they still tolerate me. What can you do? You do see generations at my shows… from grandparents to seven-year-olds.”

To learn more about blues titan Joe Bonamassa, check out his official homepage, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.