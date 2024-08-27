JJ Hannon talks about his nonprofit organization Livers

JJ Hannon. Photo Credit: Niko Stycos

Artist, musician and social influencer JJ Hannon chatted about his nonprofit organization Livers.

It was founded by Hannon to help people that are struggling with Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and other liver issues, and to create a safe space for them.

Nonprofit organization Livers

On the origin of “Livers, he said, “When I was first diagnosed with my liver condition (PSC) I knew rather to say why me? understand that I’ve been given a unique mission to help others in my situation.”

“Livers is so important to me because it’s a safe place for people struggling with the same liver condition as me or any liver issues… People can get together and have a safe place that is informative and welcoming,” he said.

On his decision to call it “Livers,” he said, “I wanted something catchy and what’s catchier for this cause then ‘Livers’ that’s pretty unforgettable of a username handle.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I will be attending PSC partners 20th annual convention in Phoenix Arizona this October to discuss the future of my disease, as well as to broadcast to others around the world about what we can do to help whether it is nutritional, studies, or organ donation, and in-person support groups as well.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Hannon said, “I am so blessed and thankful to be able to broadcast what I am doing and have planned on such a large global scale whether it be through going live or posting I can get my messages out there to any community I need too, if the message is a valid one.”

For other youth that are battling Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), he said, “Keep fighting, and fight until you cannot fight anymore. We need you too. Also, do not think hope is not coming and help is on its way if we can spread our message enough.”

Success

On his definition of the words success, Hannon said, “Success, to me, is the people I love and care about taken care of as well as myself. And most of all, making a positive impact in those around me.”

Message for his fans about Livers

For his fans, he remarked about Livers, “Thank you for taking the time to learn about the amazing things we are doing over at Livers. By raising awareness, we can put an end to Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and all other liver diseases.”

For more information on JJ Hannon and his foundation, follow him on Instagram.