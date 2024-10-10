Jimmy Fallon to release his new holiday comedy album

Jimmy Fallon. Photo Courtesy of Republic Records.

Jimmy Fallon is a man that wears many hats: comedian, television host, actor, singer, writer, and producer.

Fallon just announced that he will be releasing his new holiday comedy album titled “Holiday Seasoning” via Republic Records.

“I am so excited to announce that my new album ‘Holiday Seasoning’ is coming November 1st,” Fallon exclaimed in a post on social media.

This collection will include his previously released singles “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, “Almost Too Early For Christmas” featuring Dolly Parton, and “Wrap Me Up” featuring Meghan Trainor.

The album will feature all original songs with collaborations from the biggest artists on the globe. The list of the superstar collaborations on this holiday effort will be announced in the near future.

Fallon’s credits include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “That’s My Jam,” “Password,” “The Kids Tonight Show,” “Love Joy,” “Clash of the Cover Bands,” and “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas.”

His album “Holiday Seasoning” is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

