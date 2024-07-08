Jilon VanOver talks about the new film ‘Murder Company’

Jilon VanOver in 'Murder Company.' Photo Credit: Gilles Marini

Jilon VanOver chatted about the new war film “Murder Company,” which was released on July 5, 2024.

On his experience in “Murder Company,” he said, “My favorite jobs are the ones that take you away to a far off land. Where you can immerse yourself into a new world with new people, and tell an exciting story.”

“It gave me the opportunity to experience Sofia, Bulgaria with a talented group of creators where every day was an adventure. War stories have a special gravitas to them. World War II especially. We all felt that way, and we wore that respect on our sleeves,” he elaborated.

He opened up about playing his character, Stubbs. “Stubbs was a total wild card. He was the only character I wasn’t quite sure about. He seemed to be in a world of his own, and I wanted to play in that world,” he said.

“He has the confidence of a leader, but he’s not the man in charge. Whatever he does, he believes he’s going to survive. There was enough on the page to really sink my teeth into, but enough empty space to grow into. Plus, he was a total badass,” he added.

On working with Shane Dax Taylor as director, he said, “Shane and I have known each other for over 20 years, and to finally be able to work so closely with him over the course of the shoot was a great gift. Shane is an incredible collaborator, and he has a motor that doesn’t quit.”

“Shane encourages any ideas that deepen character, heighten drama, and bring life to the story. He had a monumental task on his hands to bring this film together in a very short amount of time, and he came through with flying colors. I am so proud of what he was able to accomplish and I’m happy to know that we are better friends for it,” he elaborated.

On working with Gilles Marini, Willam Moseley, and the rest of the guys, he said, “Gilles has an incredible depth of soul. He’s kind, generous and somehow becomes friends with everyone on set. A total pro. He’s also an impressive photographer. A lot of the set photos you see were taken by him.”

“William is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. He’s very disciplined and has a huge heart. I loved working with Joe Anderson. He brought so much depth to Lt. Smith. He is a wonderful actor,” he said.

“I have to give it up for Pooch Hall,” he admitted. “He brought so much life to Coolidge, and deeper meaning to the story. We all brought ideas to the table, but none more than Pooch. He created conversations that allowed us to improv moments and find details that weren’t originally there. He was an invaluable part of the team. Ian Niles was the perfect Miller. Sweet and innocent. Just like I like my coffee…”

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, he explained, “Surprisingly, I discovered a deep love for murder. Just kidding… This screenplay, like many others, is one thing at the beginning of production, and can change day by day.”

“There are time pressures, rewrites, and discoveries in the moment of what works and what doesn’t. If anything it reaffirmed my awareness to always be ready to play. Be free, be fearless, and enjoy the ride,” he added.

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I’ve heard that announcing plans for the future is a good way of making God laugh… But I do want to play George Washington one day. In the meantime I’ll continue to be a good father and husband. I’ll take life one day at a time, and maybe somewhere down the stretch Stubbs will come back for Murder Company part Deux.”

For his fans and supporters, VanOver said, “An acting career is a rollercoaster ride. I have a core group of family and friends that have been on this journey with me for a long time, who I am eternally grateful for. But when new fans find me and reach out with messages and comments, it really is a special feeling that I appreciate tremendously.”

He remarked about “Murder Company,” ” The hope is always that the audience is entertained. There are pros and cons to every film, but I hope people buy the ticket, take the ride, and appreciate what we were able to do with what we had. If all else fails, I selfishly hope they say, ‘I like that Stubbs guy’.”

To learn more about Jilon VanOver, follow him on Instagram.