Jill Wagner talks about her holiday traditions and the Great American Family Christmas Festival

Jill Wagner. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

On Saturday, December 7th, actress and producer Jill Wagner sat down and chatted at the UBS Arena as part of the Great American Family Christmas Festival on Long Island, New York.

At this festival, she was joined by actors Christopher Russell and Jesse Hutch.

Great American Family Christmas Festival

“It feels amazing to be here,” she exclaimed. “Any time I get to do anything like this and meet the fans is just incredible. The fans of these holiday movies are just amazing. They are so gracious; it’s like being around your neighbors. It is just an honor to be here. It is just an honor to be here.”

“I hope that people come and say hello to us personally at this festival, and I just want to add a little sprinkle of Christmas cheer. I would love to be a part of their family tradition,” she noted.

“Grab your family members, grab your friends, come out and meet us, and watch our movies with us… that is another way to add Christmas cheer to your own traditions,” she added.

Jill Wagner on her new holiday film with Jesse Hutch

Wagner is thrilled with how “Christmas Under the Northern Lights” turned out, where she stars opposite Jesse Hutch. “Jesse and I had been wanting to work together for a long time, and he did not disappoint,” she said. “Jesse was awesome to work with. We are great, great friends now.”

Jill Wagner on Cameron Mathison

Wagner complimented Cameron Mathison, whom she worked with last year in “A Merry Christmas Wish.” “Cameron and I have a very similar sense of humor, so working with him was great,” she recalled. “In most of our scenes, we were trying not to laugh.”

“Cameron is just amazing, and I hope to work with him again in the future,” she added.

Jill Wagner reveals her favorite holiday traditions

On her favorite holiday traditions, she revealed, “My husband and I write Christmas letters to each other.”

“Of course, we have the normal traditions such as the trimming of the tree (the day after Thanksgiving) and I decorate our girls’ Christmas trees in their rooms with mice… and there is a story behind that which I won’t go into,” she elaborated.

“We also feed our cattle Christmas carrots,” she added.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she stated, “I am fulfilled.”

Jill Wagner on success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Wagner said, “Success means the pursuit of goals… I used to think it’s accomplishing and catching those goals but now I am understanding that it’s the pursuit and the journey. If that is enjoyable and it has made you happy, then that’s a success.”

“Right now, I am having a moment in my life when I’ve caught some dreams with ‘Lioness.’ For my career, it has been amazing. I’ve gotten to work with Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana, but more than that, it’s my legacy in the industry,” she acknowledged.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for our men and women in the military and it leaves behind a bit of a love letter for them from my family to them,” she added.

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans, Wagner remarked, “If everyone would stop looking across the room at each other and look up at God, and talk to God a little bit more, I think we can come back together as human beings. Ultimately, when you have love for mankind and your brothers and sisters, life is just better.

To learn more about Jill Wagner, follow her on Instagram.