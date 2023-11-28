Connect with us

Jill Awbrey talks about ‘Night of the Missing’ thriller

Actress Jill Awbrey talks chatted about starring in the new thriller “Night of the Missing,” which will be released on November 28.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jill Awbrey in 'Night of the Missing'
Jill Awbrey in 'Night of the Missing.' Photo Courtesy of Screambox TV.
Actress Jill Awbrey chatted about starring in the new thriller “Night of the Missing,” which will be released on November 28 on Screambox TV.

She portrays “The Woman” in the horror film, who has mystery behind her.

Filming ‘Night of the Missing’

“I always love shooting horror movies,” she exclaimed. “The blood, the screaming, getting dirty and messy. And for this film, we were working at a really quick and intense pace for the shoot. It was amazing to see the creativity of everyone involved coming together to pull it all off.”

She shared a few insights about her character. “Without giving away too much of the mystery behind ‘The Woman,’ there’s something that’s so terribly haunting and tragic about her. She holds so much pain and darkness. There’s all these layers to her that get peeled back throughout the film,” she said.

Working with Meredith Thomas

Awbrey complimented actress Meredith Thomas as her acting partner. “It’s an incredible experience to work with an actress who so completely has your back in the way that Meredith does,” she said.

“Meredith is the nicest, kindest, most generous person. And her performance in this film is chilling,” she added.

“This movie was the first time someone has licked my face. You have to see Meredith lick my face,” Awbrey said with a sweet laugh.

Future plans

On her future plans, Awbrey shared, “Much of this past year has been spent writing and getting to develop a couple new scripts with some really great people. There’s a director attached now to one of the scripts and I’m excited to be able to share more in 2024.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success, to me, means getting to make movies for the rest of my life. That I get to keep doing this work of writing and playing different characters for as long as possible.” 

To learn more about actress Jill Awbrey, follow her on Instagram.

