Jessica Treska talks about starring in ‘Hysteria!’ on Peacock

Jessica Treska in 'Hysteria!' Photo Courtesy of Peacock.

Actress Jessica Treska chatted about starring in “Hysteria!” on Peacock and being a part of the digital age.

Treska stars alongside Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) and Garret Dillahunt (ABC’s “High Potential”) in the genre-bending series on Peacock.

With a track record and projects ranging from Warner Brothers and Nickelodeon film “Alex and Me,” as well as recurring roles in HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” NBC’s “Good Girls,” and CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico,” her screen presence and ability to breathe life into complex characters is about to set a new standard for this up-and-coming talent.

The synopsis is: When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band.

Then, a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

How was your experience in “Hysteria”?

My experience filming this show was nothing short of riveting. To participate in a show with not only an incredibly compelling story, but with such ingenious artists both in front of and behind the camera, was an honor.

What did you like the most about your character Judith?

Judith’s complexity and her evolution throughout the series was the most exciting aspect of the character. Every character in “Hysteria!” is complex and evolves in their own way, but I would argue that Judith does so to the extreme.

My goal is that the audience is captivated by her energy, despite watching her with utter perplexity and disdain for the decisions she makes.

What did this series and screenplay teach you about yourself?

This series taught me that even in portraying characters completely unlike myself, there is always something about them I can relate to.

Even though I would have gone about it a different way, I was able to resonate with Judith’s humanity and desire for a grand life beyond her small town. I think this is mostly true in life: there is usually common ground uniting us.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

I do think the positives outweigh the negatives so long as media is consumed in moderation. Life outside the digital world is more fulfilling, of course, but media can be leveraged for its entertainment, education, and connectivity.

One benefit is the ability to stream all episodes of our show in one sitting!

What do your plans for the future include?

That’s a great question. I would like to think my future involves some more exciting projects, some traveling, various philanthropic efforts, and… honestly… I’ve always wanted to write a book!

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

You really can’t give up or be discouraged from rejection. It’s just a part of the job, and it makes it all the more rewarding when you do finally book a project.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success, to me, means that you are fulfilled by your career, close to the people that matter, and are making an impact that extends beyond your own life.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Hysteria”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I hope people just have a ton of fun watching it and fall in love with the characters. I hope younger audiences find a new love for 80s music and style, and that older audiences can relive that nostalgia.

I also hope people takeaway the idea that “not everything is as it seems” especially in Happy Hollow.

