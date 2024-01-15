Jessica Pohly talks about starring in the FX series ‘Fargo’

'Fargo' actress Jessica Pohly. Photo Credit; Jonny Marlow

Actress Jessica Pohly chatted about starring as Agent Meyer in the FX series “Fargo,” and the digital age.

‘Fargo’

In the latest installment of “Fargo,” it is set in 2019 in Minnesota and North Dakota. After an unexpected series of events lands Dot (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman (played by Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time.

On being a part of “Fargo,” she remarked, “It has been a really wonderful experience. I’ve been a fan of the show for years, so it was amazing to be a part of it this season.”

Three Golden Globe nominations for ‘Fargo’

The series “Fargo” scored three 2024 Golden Globe nominations, which included a nod in the coveted category for “Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.”

Jon Hamm and Juno Temple were nominated for “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” respectively for their acting performances in this mini-series.

“It feels amazing to be a part of something with so many huge talents involved. I love that my friends are getting recognized for their artistry. I think it’s so well deserved,” Pohly acknowledged.

Portraying Agent Meyer

She is drawn to her character, Agent Meyer, for several reasons. “Agent Meyer tries to do her job no matter what and I think that takes a lot of courage. She is bold and confident, and I love the relationship she has with Joaquin – they’re really in sync and can communicate without saying much,” she said.

“It was a fun dynamic to play with – he’s more of a hothead, and she keeps the train on the tracks,” she added.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology, and social media are so prevalent, she said, “I think it’s great. There is so much content and so many different ways to tell stories, which creates more opportunity for everyone in the industry.”

“There are also cons, of course – things we need to be vigilant of, like AI – but all in all, I love the way entertainment and art are expanding and making room for everyone’s stories,” she explained.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “Any time I’ve gotten to work alongside someone I previously admired from afar, those are always formative moments. It’s interesting to see how your heroes behave in real life, both on screen and off-screen, can show you how you would like to be yourself.”

Dream acting partners

When asked about her dream acting partners, she responded, “Honestly working with Juno [Temple] was a dream I didn’t even know I had! I would just love to work with her more,” she said.

Success

Pohly equates the word success with “choice.” “If you are able to freely make choices about the work you do, creatively or otherwise, I would consider that success,” he acknowledged.

Closing thoughts on ‘Fargo’

Pohly concluded about “Fargo,” “I love the strength of women in this season. It’s always satisfying to see women come together and triumph within a male-dominated system.”

