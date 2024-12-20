Connect with us

Jessica Lowndes talks about her new Hallmark movie and Christmas Con

Actress, producer, and screenwriter Jessica Lowndes chatted about her new Hallmark holiday film “Happy Howlidays,” and being a part of Christmas Con.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jessica Lowndes
Jessica Lowndes. Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Hallmark Media.
2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey

The 2024 Christmas Con was held at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, and Lowndes was one of the featured actors.

“It feels really good to be at Christmas Con,” Lowndes exclaimed. “I love  being here; it is so fun. My face is hurting from smiling so much but it is the best feeling ever. It is so cool to meet everyone and to see how our movies affect everybody.”

New Hallmark rom-com

Her new Hallmark movie “Happy Howlidays” will be released tomorrow. “It airs on Saturday on December 21st on the Hallmark Channel, and I got to work with Ezra Moreland, the winner of ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’,” she said.

Working with Ezra Moreland

“Ezra was so great to work with on this movie. He did such a great job and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” she exclaimed.

Lowndes on Barbara Moreland

Lowndes complimented Ezra’s sister, actress, model and social influencer Barbara Moreland. “His sister, Barbara, is so beautiful, and he has such a wonderful family,” Lowndes said.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she remarked, “I have been writing a lot of scripts, and I write a lot of music. I have a new album coming out next year. That has just been some of the big things going on.”

Message for her fans

For her fans, Lowndes said, “Thank you so much for your support… it means the world to me. I love that you love my movies because I love making them, so thank you!”

To learn more about Jessica Lowndes, follow her on Instagram.

